The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire errors lead to 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati

Chris Mueller made his first start and Jairo Torres debuted, but a pair of self-inflicted mistakes extended the Fire’s MLS losing streak to four.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire errors lead to 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati
Chicago_Cincinnati_051422_094.jpg

Chris Mueller made his home debut for the Fire on Saturday night.

Courtesy of the Fire

During the early days of the season, the Fire looked like one of Major League Soccer’s most improved teams. Under coach Ezra Hendrickson, the Fire seemingly had established themselves as one of the league’s stingiest defenses and got off to the franchise’s best start since 2009.

But things have changed following a March 19 win over Sporting Kansas City. The Fire’s defense has fallen off, the attack has been too quiet and injuries and disciplinary issues have taken their toll, leading to a six-game winless streak in league play plus a humbling US Open Cup elimination at the hands of third-division Union Omaha.

Those poor results continued in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Facing a Cincinnati team that’s perhaps the biggest surprise in MLS, the Fire didn’t help their own cause. Captain Raael Czichos, back from a one-game suspension he served during the Fire’s 4-1 loss at Atlanta United, gave Cincinnati the lead with a 33rd-minute own goal when his attempted headed clearance popped over Gabriel Slonina after the Fire goalkeeper strayed too far from his net.

Jhon Duran headed in a Xherdan Shaqiri corner kick for his first goal with the Fire, tying the match in the 83rd minute.

Instead of building off that score, the Fire handed Cincinnati another goal. Two minutes later, a Slonina giveaway led to Luciano Acosta’s game-winner, extending the Fire’s MLS losing streak to four.

At least the Fire had some significant reinforcements Saturday that made them a little more complete.

Starting on the left wing, Chris Mueller made his first Fire start and showed why he’s earned a pair of US national team appearances, forcing a 45th-minute save by Cincinnati goalie and Naperville native Roman Celentano. Still recovering from a left hip issue, young designated player Jairo Torres debuted for the Fire and showed flashes after replacing Mueller in the 71st minute.

Mueller and Torres will be expected to add dynamic elements the Fire have needed out wide.

“I think they will help improve our attacking, which we all know has been lacking, and we need to get better at,” Hendrickson said Wednesday. “But also, these guys’ work off the ball is very, very good, too. We don’t ask much of our wingers as far as defensively. They have specific, defined roles. But these guys are willing to put in the work off the ball, also.They just bring a lot of quality to the team, which is going to help us in training, making [training] more intense and then which in turn helps us on game days.”

Beyond the Fire’s recent struggles entering Saturday’s contest that dropped them to a 23% chance per FiveThirtyEight to make the playoffs, the game was important because of the upcoming schedule. Their next three matches are away from home, beginning Wednesday at the New York Red Bulls.

On Wednesday, Hendrickson said the Fire weren’t looking ahead to that road swing but recognized the significance of Saturday’s match, albeit for another reason.

“I just want to say this is a very important game for us,” Hendrickson said. “We have taken a skid. We have been on a bit of a skid recently, and we just need to get back to our way of playing where we are difficult to break down, we are difficult to score [against], and then continue to improve on the attacking side of things because the last three or four games or so have not been really good for us.”

Saturday’s result wasn’t any better.

NOTE: Kacper Przybylko (back) missed his third consecutive match. Chinonso Offor once again took Przybylko’s spot in the first 11.

Next Up In Sports
Cubs lefty Justin Steele to start Sunday at Diamondbacks
White Sox eye quick return from COVID for Lucas Giolito
WNBA will lose one of its pillars when Sylvia Fowles retires after 2022 season
Here comes the Judge-ment: Anthony Rizzo is the leader the Yankees needed
Polling Place: Which is likelier, the White Sox winning 90 games or the Cubs losing 90?
Chris Mueller takes winding road from Schaumburg to Fire
The Latest
A boy was arrested Jan. 24, 2021 in Chatham after allegedly stealing a car.
Crime
Boy, 16, dead in shooting near ‘The Bean’ in Millennium Park; 2 in custody for questioning
The teen boy was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tomatillo salsa can be enjoyed straight up on a chip, spooned over tacos and casseroles, and dolloped over grilled meat, fish, poultry and vegetables.
Recipes
Tomatillos — a versatile fruit for everything from salsa to chicken stew
These little tomato-esque tart “vegetables” are easy to use and a delight to eat.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Cubs lefty Justin Steele didn’t have to miss a start for the thumb injury he sustained against the Dodgers last week.
Cubs
Cubs lefty Justin Steele to start Sunday at Diamondbacks
Steele left his last start, against the Dodgers a week ago, with left thumb soreness
By Maddie Lee
 
A man was fatally shot Apr. 30, 2022, in Kenwood.
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The man, 34, was near the sidewalk about 4:35 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting May 13, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Man shot to death in Washington Park home
The 19-year-old was inside a home about 5:35 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 