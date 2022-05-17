The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture

Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu, Ciara cover 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

The magazine announced Monday this year’s cover models for its popular swim issue.

By Amy Haneline | USA Today
   
SHARE Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu, Ciara cover 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue
Yumi Nu attends the Yumi Nu 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Reveal on May 11, 2022 in New York City.&nbsp;

Yumi Nu attends the Yumi Nu 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Reveal on May 11, 2022 in New York City.

Getty

Kim Kardashian keeps stunning fans. First it was her jaw-dropping Marilyn Monroe look at this year’s Met Gala — and the spotlight continues for the star as she covers 2022’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The magazine announced Monday this year’s cover models for its popular swim issue, which included the reality star and entrepreneur alongside singer Ciara and models Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

Kardashian told the outlet that she “never thought in a million years” she’d be featured, especially at her age. Greg Swales photographed the 41-year-old, who wore in a nude bikini with matching nude gloves in the Dominican Republic.

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. The cover is one of four that will be on newsstands May 19.

Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. The cover is one of four that will be on newsstands May 19.

Greg Swales /Sports Illustrated

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have … I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!” she said.

But if anyone is proving that age doesn’t matter in beauty, it’s Musk. At 74, she rocked the cover in a ruffled Maygel Coronel suit shot by Yu Tsai in Belize.

Maye Musk’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover.|

Maye Musk. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, 2022. The cover hits newsstands on May 19.|

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The author’s daughter Tosca praised her mom as an unstoppable force. “My mom is 74 now. In her years on this planet she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutrition science, won awards in the dietetics field, has been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and she’s even appeared in a Beyoncé video. She is an uncontainable force, and she’s the most fearless woman I’ve ever known.”

Ciara’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. Four covers will hit newsstands on May 19.| Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara. 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. Four covers will hit newsstands on May 19.|

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara, 36, who is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, donned her cover in an animal-print one-piece and a cowboy hat. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.

The youngest of the cover stars, 25-year-old Nu, made the Swimsuit cover after first debuting in the issue last year. The recording artist and plus-size model was photographed in Montenegro by James Macari. During her shoot, she wore swimsuits by brands such as Michael Costello x REVOLVE, Ola Vida, Riot Swim and more.

Nu cemented her place in history as the first plus-size model on the cover of Vogue Japan.

“I’m second-generation Japanese American, and Japanese culture values being skinny, dainty and small. So for me to be on the cover of Vogue Japan meant being seen and being honored by a culture that often makes people with bigger bodies like mine feel invisible,” she told Sports Illustrated.

Yumi Nu’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. Four covers will hit newsstands on May 19.|&nbsp;

Yumi Nu. 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. Four covers will hit newsstands on May 19.|

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated’s 59th Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 19 with images and stories from “28 powerful and beautiful women.” Others featured include WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart and Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, and Olivia Ponton.

The issue also features 2021 Rookie of the Year Katrina Scott, who was photographed when she was six and a half months pregnant and model Kelly Hughes, who showed off and celebrated her C-section scar in her photos.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Downton Abbey’ gang deals with an intrusive film crew in the latest endearing sequel
Dear Abby: Husband of 55 years has ‘nothing to say,’ never talks to me
Storyline gets lost amid Underscore Theatre’s ‘Notes and Letters’
Carrie Underwood 2022 tour headed to Allstate Arena
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Coldplay hoping for powerful support from fans on new tour
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_05_16_at_6.48.44_PM.png
Crime
Suspect in shooting of culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near ‘The Bean’ sculpture
Tyshon Brownlee, 19, is accused of shooting Dakotah Earley earlier this month in Lincoln Park, an attack that was caught on video and showed Earley yelling out the passcode of his phone as Brownlee shot him three times, according to police.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Shon Coleman holds up John Jenkins, who is rushing the passer, in 2017.
Bears
Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow
An Auburn alum, Coleman was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 when they famously went winless, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.
By Patrick Finley
 
New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon.
High School Basketball
Illinois State eyeing local talent
Ryan Pedon begins Illinois State tenure by adding two players through transfer portal while making nine offers.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Hotdog_Final_Cucumber_March_2022.jpeg
Education
CPS students give Instagram treatment to school lunches like this very sad hot dog
Students and a faculty member at Phillips Academy H.S. have taken the meals into a photo studio to shine a light on the often unappetizing offerings.
By Nader Issa
 
4178_D012_00761_RC1643221470.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Downton Abbey’ gang deals with an intrusive film crew in the latest endearing sequel
As silent movie people invade the sumptuous manor, some of the family ventures to France to provide additional eyefuls.
By Richard Roeper
 