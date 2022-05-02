The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Jury gives big victory to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

By Andrew Dalton | AP
   
SHARE Jury gives big victory to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian (from left), Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian (from left), Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

AP

LOS ANGELES — A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them.

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

The four Kardashian defendants attended nearly the entire trial, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour.”

Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

After about 10 hours of deliberations, the jurors found on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.

Executives from the E! network, which aired the show, testified that “Rob & Chyna” ended because the relationship ended, not because of the defendants’ actions.

Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out the part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations.

Blac Chyna waves as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, Friday, April 29, 2022.

Blac Chyna waves as she leaves Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, Friday, April 29, 2022.|

AP

All four of the women testified during the nine-day trial.

The trial focused largely on allegations that Chyna violently attacked her then-fiancé and reality TV co-star Rob Kardashian on a night and morning in December 2016. He testified that she twice held a gun to his head, wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck and beat him with a metal rod. She testified that she had put the cord around his neck and held the gun playfully as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show, and when the celebration turned into a dispute, she was never violent against him.

But the legal questions the jury considered were all about the aftermath of that fight. Jurors had to decide whether each of the defendants knowingly lied about the abuse when they talked about it with the producers and executives overseeing “Rob & Chyna,” or spread word about it with reckless disregard for the truth. And they had to decide for each defendant whether those communications were an illegal interference with Chyna’s contract to appear on the show.

Jurors were free to make it a split decision—finding against some of the Kardashians but not others.

They gave the family a clean sweep instead, and gave Chyna nothing.

The 5-year-old lawsuit overcame many obstacles—including motions to dismiss and settlement talks between the two sides—and was a longshot to even get to trial.

But the final obstacle, convincing a jury, proved too much to overcome.

Next Up In Entertainment
Gunfire from robbery during drug deal in the Loop hits two ‘unintended targets’ near Theater District, including a stage hand
Jimmy Kimmel says he has COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in on talk show
Patti Smith headlining Metro in a celebration of the independent spirit
The B-52s launching US farewell tour this summer; 2 Chicago shows now on tap
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame in emotional ceremony
Dear Abby: Am I allowed to tell snide mother-in-law to stop visiting us?
The Latest
Steve McMichael and wife, Misty
Bears
Steve McMichael a Hall of Famer? Our man says yes
Ailing Bears legend meets with our Rick Telander, who says star DT warrants closer look for induction
By Rick Telander
 
Shoppers head to Whole Foods Market in Englewood on Friday, the same day the company announced the store would be closing.
City Hall
Lightfoot: Whole Foods closing ‘gut blow’ to Englewood, but ‘we’re gonna work our tails off’ to find replacement
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her predecessor’s grand experiment was doomed from the start. Many in the community are “hard pressed to pay, for example, 15 bucks a pound for a piece of steak.”
By Fran Spielman
 
In his final White Sox years from 2002 to 2005, Frank Thomas swung at only 12.5% of balls outside the strike zone.
White Sox
Baseball by the Numbers: It’s good to own the (strike) zone
Not everyone is capable of being White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, but plate discipline is a major plus.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras predicted that rookie pitcher Ethan Roberts would be on the big-league roster this year.
Cubs
‘What to say when’: Catcher Willson Contreras’ words carry weight with young Cubs pitchers
Contreras helped instill confidence in right-hander Ethan Roberts before his big-league call-up.
By Maddie Lee
 
City crews removed the Christopher Columbus statue from its pedestal in Grant Park in July 2020.
City Hall
Lightfoot hints strongly at ignoring expected recommendation to permanently sideline Columbus statues
“I’ve been very clear. I do not believe in erasing history. I think you’ve got to put it in a proper context. I think you’ve got to honor the entirety of that history,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.
By Fran Spielman
 