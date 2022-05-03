Olin Kreutz physically assaulted colleague Adam Hoge in staff meeting: sources

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark Monday, according to sources, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the sports-media startup.

The incident occurred at a staff meeting in CHGO’s West Loop office. Hoge did not require treatment, and he didn’t file a police report. He returned to work Tuesday to host his Bears podcast.

CHGO posted a statement Monday on Twitter that said, “On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee. Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we are shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay.

“The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance, and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz responded with his own tweet, quoting former boxer Mike Tyson: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

Kreutz has gained fame for his analysis of the Bears, for whom he played from 1998 to 2010. He has blossomed into a sharp, thoughtful critic of the team and has made regular appearances on 670 The Score and NBC Sports Chicago. He appeared on NBC 5’s “Sports Sunday” the night before the incident.

“We’re aware of the situation, and we’re looking into it,” said Kevin Cross, the president and general manager of NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago.

The Score operations director Mitch Rosen and Kreutz’s agent, Steve Mandell, declined to comment.

Hoge joined CHGO after covering the Bears for NBC Sports Chicago and WGN radio, where he also was a sideline reporter for Northwestern football.

Kreutz has been in the spotlight for more than his analysis of late. Bears chairman George McCaskey called him out during the team’s season-ending news conference in January, addressing the story Kreutz shared on The Score about the Bears offering him $15 an hour to be a player consultant in 2018.

“I’ve learned over the years to take just about anything that Olin says with a grain of salt,” McCaskey said. “And I look forward to hearing that story again and hope he includes it in his Hall of Fame induction speech.”

Asked if he was saying the story isn’t true, McCaskey replied, “That’s the way it is sometimes with Olin. You don’t get the whole story. Olin knows what the story is.”

Kreutz took to The Score airwaves to respond, saying, “If that man would’ve said that to my face, we would’ve had a problem.”

Still, industry insiders were surprised by Kreutz’s actions at CHGO, saying he has been great to work with, he takes his jobs seriously and he’s always prepared.