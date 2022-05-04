The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Comedy Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl show

The LAPD early Wednesday said the attacker was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man in the audience during a show at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was not injured.

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by a man in the audience during a show at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was not injured.

Getty

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday said the man was carrying a fake gun with a real knife blade inside it. LAPD media relations made no official announcement of an arrest in the hours after the attack, and did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for details.

Chappelle was performing his standup routine at the amphitheater as part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival when the man rushed on stage and tackled him.

Jamie Foxx was in the wings of the stage and Chapelle thanked him for responding to the attack.

Chris Rock was there as well, and jokingly asked if the attacker was Will Smith.

The the show was part of an 11-day stand-up comedy festival featuring some of the biggest names in the comedy world.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: My husband keeps nude photos of his ex-girlfriends
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Ron Galella, photographer famously sued by Jackie Onassis, dead at 91
Mourners honor broadcast pioneer Merri Dee’s legacy at memorial
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ takes Marvel to a macabre place
Tensions mount, treachery abounds as desperate brothers battle the world and each other in ‘Last Hermanos’
The Latest
Looking down from a bluff above a stream at Sandy Ford State Natural Area, where the understory, very late, was just beginning to green up on Thursday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Call of Spring: Barred owl’s “Who Cooks For You?”, late spring, turkey sitting, birds, Stray Cast
The call of spring, at least for turkey hunters, is the barred owl’s “Who Cooks for You?” and, belatedly this year, a plethora of birds, greening plants and time to contemplate; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
ax156_6328_9.jpeg
Crime
Oak Park River Forest High School student charged after he is found with a gun on school grounds
The 18-year-old was arrested outside the school Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was found shot to death May 1, 2022 on the Near North Side.
Crime
3 killed, 10 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
In one of the attacks, four people were wounded when two gunmen opened fire on an SUV stopped at a light in the Loop.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband keeps nude photos of his ex-girlfriends
For a year he’s been promising he’ll delete them, but he still hasn’t.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
Crime
Man robbed at knife point at Red Line station — fourth CTA attack in less than a week
The man, 25, was on the elevator at the station in the 1100 block of South State Street when four people took his backpack and punched him in the face, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 