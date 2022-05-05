The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Washington Federal Bank Investigation News Metro/State

2 more guilty pleas expected in massive embezzlement at Washington Federal Bank in Bridgeport

The change of pleas come as the federal investigation into the $66 million embezzlement scheme continues.

Mitch Dudek By Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE 2 more guilty pleas expected in massive embezzlement at Washington Federal Bank in Bridgeport
Boguslaw Kasprowicz walks inside the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop, Thursday morning, March 4, 2021.

Boguslaw Kasprowicz, a construction contractor, plans to plea guilty to charges stemming from an embezzlement scheme at Washington Federal Bank for Savings.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Two people indicted in the massive fraud scheme at the clout-heavy Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport plan to change their pleas to guilty.

Boguslaw Kasprowicz, a contractor, and Rosallie Corvitte, the bank’s chief financial officer and treasurer, are expected to plead guilty during a hearing later this month.

Kasprowicz was accused of helping embezzle more than $14 million from the bank. His attorney, Adam Sheppard, said Kasprowicz, a construction contractor, received embezzled funds but was “not the mastermind” of the scheme.

Corvitte was charged with helping to run the scheme. Her attorney, Doug Whitney, declined to comment.

The plea changes were announced during a virtual hearing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall.

A federal probe has so far led to charges against 15 people, including former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson. Thompson, a nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, was convicted in February of cheating on his income taxes and lying to federal regulators about money he owed to a failed Bridgeport bank.

Five others have already entered guilty pleas in connection with the $66 million embezzlement scheme.

The bank was shut down in December 2017 by federal regulators, days after bank President John F. Gembara was found dead in the $1 million Park Ridge home of bank customer Marek Matczuk. Matczuk is awaiting trial on charges related to the bank’s failure.

Bank employees allegedly fudged the books to cover up the fraud.

Next Up In Washington Federal Bank for Savings
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson got secret deal from Bridgeport bank shut down for ‘massive fraud’
Why did Bridgeport bank president kill himself in customer’s Park Ridge home?
After Bridgeport banker kills himself, top debtor tries to avoid repaying $20M
Feds find massive fraud at shuttered Bridgeport bank whose prez was found dead
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson under scrutiny in probe of failed Bridgeport bank
Where is dead Bridgeport banker’s yacht?
FDIC wants $14.5 million from dead Bridgeport banker’s estate over massive fraud
The Latest
The Boeing logo atop the building at 100 N. Riverside Plaza.
Business
Bye-bye Boeing?
The airplane manufacturer, which moved here in 2001, is preparing to relocate its headquarters to Washington, D.C., to be closer to key government officials, the Wall Street Journal reports.
By David Roeder and Fran Spielman
 
The campus of the University of Illinois Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Society should move away from student loans and consider free college
A high school diploma doesn’t have the weight it once had, and so a bachelor’s degree or more is becoming necessary for one to advance in society and find a meaningful career.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Benetti_Stone_01.JPG
Sports Media
Jason Benetti, baseball want Peacock’s package of games worth waking up for
Benetti is the voice of “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” the NBC-produced package of 18 games that will appear on the network’s streaming service, Peacock. The slate begins Sunday, with the White Sox visiting the Red Sox, the one game that will be simulcast on NBC.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers reporters’ questions after signing the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference at Chicago State University on the South Side, Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022.
Politics
Illinois notches 5th credit boost in a year
The upgrade is the first the state has seen from Fitch since June 2000 — and it comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is running for reelection, hopes to prove to voters that the state is in better fiscal shape under his leadership.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
ThePentaverate_Season1_Episode3_00_05_55_07R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Pentaverate’: Mike Myers makes another multi-character showcase, and it’s not worthy
Comic loads on the prosthetics to play eight roles in a profoundly unfunny series of sex and poop jokes.
By Richard Roeper
 