2 more guilty pleas expected in massive embezzlement at Washington Federal Bank in Bridgeport

Two people indicted in the massive fraud scheme at the clout-heavy Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport plan to change their pleas to guilty.

Boguslaw Kasprowicz, a contractor, and Rosallie Corvitte, the bank’s chief financial officer and treasurer, are expected to plead guilty during a hearing later this month.

Kasprowicz was accused of helping embezzle more than $14 million from the bank. His attorney, Adam Sheppard, said Kasprowicz, a construction contractor, received embezzled funds but was “not the mastermind” of the scheme.

Corvitte was charged with helping to run the scheme. Her attorney, Doug Whitney, declined to comment.

The plea changes were announced during a virtual hearing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall.

A federal probe has so far led to charges against 15 people, including former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson. Thompson, a nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, was convicted in February of cheating on his income taxes and lying to federal regulators about money he owed to a failed Bridgeport bank.

Five others have already entered guilty pleas in connection with the $66 million embezzlement scheme.

The bank was shut down in December 2017 by federal regulators, days after bank President John F. Gembara was found dead in the $1 million Park Ridge home of bank customer Marek Matczuk. Matczuk is awaiting trial on charges related to the bank’s failure.

Bank employees allegedly fudged the books to cover up the fraud.

