Monday, May 9, 2022
Immersive art experience featuring works of Monet, Renoir, Degas heading to Chicago

“Immersive Monet & The Impressionists” is the latest such experience to make its way to Chicago.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
A video projection of “Water Lilies and Japanese Bridge,” 1899 by Claude Monet, is among the works that will envelop visitors at “Immersive Monet & The Impressionists,” opening in Chicago on June 17.

Courtesy Lighthouse Immersive

Art is all around us.

And in the world of immersive art experiences that’s literally the name of the game.

The newest experience arrives in Chicago June 17 courtesy of “Immersive Monet & The Impressionists,” running through Sept. 25 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago (108 W. Germania Pl.), it was announced Monday.

Chicago has developed a love affair with these immersive exhibitions, including “Immersive Van Gogh” (currently extended through July 23) and “Immersive Frida Kahlo,” which is scheduled through July 24, both currently featured at ArtSpace Chicago. The three exhibits will be presented in repertory on alternating days (check website for specific dates for each show).

As in the Van Gogh and Kahlo experiences, state-of-the-art video mapping and animation envelops visitors courtesy of 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames of video will bring to life the works of 19th century impressionist icons Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt and more. The program will also feature artists whose works ushered in various 20th century movements, including the paintings of J.M.W. Turner and the post-Impressionist works of Toulouse-Lautrec, according to the official announcement.

“While our previous immersive experiences have focused on the lives and work of individual artists, this piece focuses more on an era of change in art history that paved the way for modern art,” said Svetlana Dvoretsky, producer of “Immersive Monet & the Impressionists.” “The late 19th century was a tumultuous and exciting time for art as new ideas and methods circulated outside of traditionalist institutions. That excitement is captured wholly in this outstanding new work by our Italian creative team.”

Tickets, ($29.99 and up), will be available via a pre-sale beginning May 10 at immersivemonet.com. A 20% off discount for VIP and premium level tickets with the code “EARLYBIRD” will also be available. General ticket onsale begins at 10 a.m. May 12 via the website.

