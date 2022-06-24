The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Leagues announce ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule

Pittsburgh visits Northwestern and Illinois will host Syracuse.

By  Associated Press
   
Head coach Jon Scheyer and Duke will play Ohio State on Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

David J. Phillip/AP

National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

The two conferences announced Friday the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event, which the ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the event started in 1999.

The other headliner matchup for Nov. 30 has Ohio State at Duke, which carries the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in new coach Jon Scheyer’s first year.

The four other games on Nov. 30 are Purdue at Florida State, Boston College at Nebraska and Rutgers at Miami and Michigan State at Notre Dame. The latter two matchups feature a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from 2022.

The six-game slate on Nov. 29 features Virginia at Michigan. Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Penn State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Wisconsin and Georgia Tech at Iowa are the other matchups. On Nov. 28, Minnesota plays at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh visits Northwestern.

The Latest
Three people were wounded June 24, 2022, in a shooting in Chatham.
News
15-year-old boy among 3 shot in Chatham
The boy, 15, was shot in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1404905148.jpg
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Live updates on reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Abortion rights activists react outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, in Washington, DC, on Friday.
Letters to the Editor
With Roe overturned, America is no longer ‘land of the free, home of the brave’
There is nothing free or brave about America when Republicans refuse to stand up to the religious right.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill. reacts inside a cell at Denpasar district court during her hearing objections trial in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer are accused of murdering Sheila von-Wiese Mack, her mother, who was found stuffed inside a suitcase. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Heather Mack
Heather Mack’s daughter back in care of woman who raised her in Indonesia
Oshar Suartama confirmed for a judge Friday that she had arrived in Illinois and had reunited with 7-year-old Estelle Schaefer, known as Stella. The child’s therapist has told the judge “there’s no question” Stella sees that woman “as her mother and the primary caretaker in her life.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference in response to the Supreme Court rolling back Roe v. Wade at Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ headquarters in the Loop, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Lightfoot tells those worried about getting abortions after Supreme Court ruling: ‘Come to Chicago.’
Experts predict about 20,000 more people will come to Illinois for access to abortion care as a result of Friday’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
By Sophie Sherry
 