The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire goalie Gabriel Slonina staying calm despite outside storms

Slonina is depending on his agent to handle the business side of his career while he focuses on performing for the Fire.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire goalie Gabriel Slonina staying calm despite outside storms
Chicago_Fire_FC_Training_03_04_22___Soldier_Field_Original_Image_m61222.jpg

Gabriel Slonina could soon be sold to Real Madrid or Chelsea then loaned back to the Fire.

Courtesy of the Fire

When Gabriel Slonina’s errors cost the Fire a victory May 18 against the host Red Bulls, the young goalkeeper looked distracted. After a highly public courtship, Slonina had been called up to the Polish national team and was pondering whether to see what that program had to offer or go with the United States.

To get the massive choice out of the way, the 18-year-old Slonina committed to the U.S. even though he didn’t have to for another three years per FIFA bylaws.

“Doing it then and clearing my mind a little bit and not having that decision lingering in the background was part of why I made the decision then,” Slonina told the Sun-Times after the Fire’s 1-0 victory last Saturday against D.C. United.

Of course, that isn’t the only career move on the horizon.

Slonina has been linked to a series of overseas heavyweights, most notably England’s Chelsea and Spanish superpower Real Madrid. So as most kids Slonina’s age are preparing for college, he’s being courted by the last two European champions, reportedly for big money.

The Addison product credited agent Jaime Garcia for handling the business side of his career, and as of Saturday, Slonina wasn’t sure how far along the talks are. While Garcia maneuvers to get the best for his client off the field, Slonina mentioned a coping mechanism he has brought up in the past that helps him perform on the pitch.

“The meditation I do I think helps a lot [with] staying present, staying in the moment, because if I don’t play well here then all of those offers mean nothing,” said Slonina, who likely would be loaned back to the Fire after any sale. “Personally for me, it’s all about the now, it’s all about the present and [Saturday’s] game was the now, so I think giving my all every single game with this club is what I’m going to continue to do.”

When he committed to the U.S., it arguably turned into that day’s biggest story in American soccer even though coach Gregg Berhalter revealed his roster — without Slonina — for an upcoming international window. This next decision will make similar waves, but Slonina seems to be taking everything in stride while his future is being discussed on two continents.

“Personally, I know that if I let it get to me, then that’s it,” Slonina said. “If you start to live in the future, then you’re not present. You’re not here in the moment, so I don’t think I can perform at my best if I’m thinking about those things that happen, that added stress or pressure to my game.

“If I go into a game thinking that I have to perform at a different level than I’ve been performing at, then I think you start to alter the way you do things and I think for me it’s about just trusting the path I’m on and continuing to put in the work every day.”

NOTE: As expected, defender Wyatt Omsberg had reconstructive surgery Friday on his left foot. The team said a timeline for Omsberg’s return will be determined later.

Omsberg suffered the injury late in the Fire’s 1-0 win last Saturday when he landed awkwardly after jumping for a 50-50 ball.

Next Up In Sports
Dalen Terry to the Bulls was a B-minus, as five teams won draft night
Chicago outdoors: Joey-toting opossum, Mich. moose warning, Chicago River regs, centenarian Granddad
Luke Richardson will need to strike delicate balance while coaching Blackhawks through rebuild
50th anniversary of Title IX exposes how much work remains
Lightfoot’s hope for next 50 years of Title IX is more women in leadership roles
The spread, white and blue’s very own Charles K. McNeil
The Latest
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Dalen Terry to the Bulls was a B-minus, as five teams won draft night
Terry wasn’t expected to go in the first round until the 20s, so jumping up to No. 18 overall had to make the Arizona product feel good. Not as good as at least five other teams that at least on paper had great drafts.
By Joe Cowley
 
A joey-toting opossum in Des Plaines. Credit: Alan Anderson
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Joey-toting opossum, Mich. moose warning, Chicago River regs, centenarian Granddad
A photo of a joey-toting opossum, a note on Chicago River fishing regulations, a warning about driving and moose in the UP, and the aging of the Shedd’s late “Granddad” are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Luke Richardson (left) coaches a Canadiens player.
Blackhawks
Luke Richardson will need to strike delicate balance while coaching Blackhawks through rebuild
Over the next few seasons, the Hawks’ new coach will need to accept that losing is inevitable but avoid embracing losing or perpetuating a losing culture.
By Ben Pope
 
Becky Hammon
Chicago Sky and WNBA
50th anniversary of Title IX exposes how much work remains
The anniversary of landmark legislation is worth celebrating, but true gender equity remains elusive
By Annie Costabile
 
Lori Lightfoot and Amy Eshleman
Sports Saturday
Lightfoot’s hope for next 50 years of Title IX is more women in leadership roles
Mayor, first lady Eshleman announced Chicago Title IX week is coming in July
By Annie Costabile
 