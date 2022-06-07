The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Jim Seals, one-half of ’70s music duo Seals and Crofts, dies at age 80

Seals and Crofts had three top 10 hits: “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Jim Seals, one-half of ’70s music duo Seals and Crofts, dies at age 80
Jim Seals.

Jim Seals.

YouTube

NEW YORK — Jim Seals, who teamed with fellow musician “Dash” Crofts on such 1970s soft-rock hits as “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “We May Never Pass This Way Again,” has died at age 80.

His death was announced Tuesday by several people including John Ford Coley, who had formed the ‘70s duo England Dan and John Ford Coley with Seals’ older brother Dan. Further details were not immediately available.

“This is a hard one on so many levels as this is a musical era passing for me,” Coley wrote. “And it will never pass this way again as his song said. He belonged to a group that was one of a kind.”

Seals and Darrell George “Dash” Crofts were Texas natives who had known each other since they were teenagers and had previously been in the Champs, which before they joined had a hit single with “Tequila,” and a group including Glen Campbell. They started Seals and Crofts in the late 1960s and over the next several years were among a wave of soft-rock groups that included America, Bread and England Dan and John Ford Coley.

Seals and Crofts had three top 10 hits: “”Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.” Their other popular songs included “Hummingbird,” “You’re the Love” and “We May Never Pass This Way Again.” Seals and Crofts also released the controversial “Unborn Child,” an anti-abortion song that came out the year after the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and was banned by some radio stations.

They broke up in 1980, but reunited briefly in the early 1990s and again in 2004, when they released the album “Traces.” Seals also performed on occasion with his brother Dan, who died in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby, and their three children.

Next Up In Entertainment
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of reality TV, found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion
‘Relative’: Three eventful days shake up a Chicago family in well-written, witty drama
Social media food star Eitan Bernath celebrates world comfort food in new cookbook
‘Ms. Marvel’ brings powerful teen to life with humor and high energy
Dear Abby: Stepdaughters should respect me, not the father who left them
‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’: Engrossing series on Warren Jeffs cult plays out like a horror movie
The Latest
A photo of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks when he played for the Bears. He is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bears
Akiem Hicks says 10 Bears QBs during his tenure weren’t exactly Tom Brady
Hicks, now playing with Brady in Tampa, said, “It benefits a defense to have a quarterback that can control the clock, the ball and the field position. And that’s what we have here.”
By Jason Lieser
 
Chrisleys_Federal_Charges.jpg
Celebrities
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of reality TV, found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion
Prosecutors alleged that the couple submitted fake documents when applying for loans.
By Kate Brumback | Associated Press
 
Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, left; Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, right.
Elections
Preckwinkle aims for fourth term as County Board president — but rival Boykin says she’s been there long enough
The next Cook County Board President will oversee a more than $8 billion budget, which grew significantly because of an injection of federal cash brought in from the American Rescue Plan Act.
By Manny Ramos
 
Cubs manger David Ross said he learned a lot about managing from his predecessor Joe Maddon.
Cubs
Cubs’ David Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’
The Angels fired Maddon Tuesday amid a 12-game losing streak.
By Maddie Lee
 
This fluorescence-colored microscope image shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. A new study, presented in Chicago at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, suggests that some low-risk breast cancer patients can skip radiation after a lumpectomy.
Health
Some cancer patients can safely skip chemo treatments, 2 studies find
The findings — presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago — could allow doctors to “focus on the patients we think would truly benefit from chemotherapy and avoid the side effects for patients for whom it’s likely unnecessary,” one expert said.
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 