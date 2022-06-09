The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
College Sports Sports

Notre Dame’s Dylan Jacobs wins 10,000 meters at NCAA championships

Jacobs took the lead on the final lap and held off runner-up Alex Maier of Oklahoma State to cross the finish line in 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Notre Dame’s Dylan Jacobs wins 10,000 meters at NCAA championships
Dylan Jacobs of Notre Dame smiles after winning the 10,000 meter final at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Dylan Jacobs of Notre Dame smiles after winning the 10,000 meter final at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

EUGENE, Ore. — Notre Dame junior Dylan Jacobs overcame a fall to win the 10,000 meters at the opening day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

Jacobs took the lead on the final lap and held off runner-up Alex Maier of Oklahoma State to cross the finish line in 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds. Northern Arizona’s Abdihamid Nur was third.

“I went down and I was like, ‘Well, that happened. I got to get back up and finish now,’” Jacobs said about his tumble on the track at Hayward Field.

Southeast Missouri State senior Logan Blomquist won the hammer with a personal best of 240 feet, 8 inches (73.37 meters) in the final round.

“I was nervous, knowing it came down to one final throw and that was it,” Blomquist said. “I’ve worked so hard for so long for this moment.

Tennessee freshman Wayne Pinnock won the men’s long jump at 26-3 (8 meters). Texas senior Adrian Piperi won the shot put at 70-7 1/4 (21.52 meters).

Penn sophomore Marc Minichello won the javelin with a personal best of 266-3 (81.17 meters). Princeton junior Sondre Guttormsen took the pole vault a 18-10 1/4 (5.75 meters).

The rest of the events Wednesday were semifinals. Oregon’s Micah Williams ran the 100s in 10.03 to lead the field for the final Friday.

NCAA Indoor champion Javonte’ Harding of North Carolina A&T had the top finish in the 200 semifinals in 19.98, but he was disqualified for a lane violation. Harding qualified for the 100 final.

The track and field championships alternate between men’s and women’s events, with the women set to open their meet Thursday.

Next Up In College Sports
Drew Brees leaves NBC Sports
Gymnasts seek $1 billion in damages from FBI over failure to investigate Larry Nassar
This You Gotta See: Is Oklahoma softball the best college team — in any sport — ever?
When betting college football, a quick strike often leads to a score
Former Notre Dame sports information director Roger O. Valdiserri dies at age 95
Northwestern will face UCLA in World Series elimination game after loss to Oklahoma
The Latest
Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 3, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 students and two teachers were killed on May 24 after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school. Wakes and funerals for the 21 victims are scheduled throughout the week.
Other Views
Don’t blame fatherlessness for mass shootings
There needs to be more research on mass shooters before any link to fatherlessness can be established. What we do know is that fatherlessness is something that increases the odds of criminal behavior overall.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 
The Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras avoided arbitration in the eleventh hour.
Cubs
Cubs, Willson Contreras avoid arbitration with agreement before Thursday hearing
The move bucked the Cub’s file-and-trial policy under unique circumstances.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run May 4, 2022 in Old Irving Park.
Crime
Sex abuse, child porn charges filed against Downers Grove children’s gymnastics coach
Wyatt Kopka, 30, spent the last decade coaching children between ages 2 and 17 in Downers Grove, sometimes under the name “Shannon D. Kopka.”
By David Struett
 
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized for calling the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol a “dust-up.”
NFL
Commanders’ Jack Del Rio apologizes for word choice in Jan. 6, George Floyd comments
Defensive coordinator Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera say they aren’t concerned if the opinion will upset Black players who make up the majority of their team, some of whom spoke out about police brutality and racism in the wake of Floyd’s killing two years ago.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 
Phil Mickelson is among the LIV Golf players who are no longer allowed to play in PGA Tour events.
Golf
PGA Tour bans players who join LIV Golf
In a memo sent to tour members, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 