The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck releasing new joint album

The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will drop on July 15. They said they titled the album after the creative outburst they felt working together.

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck releasing new joint album
Jeff Beck (left) and Johnny Depp have collaborated on “18,” an album due July 15.

Jeff Beck (left) and Johnny Depp have collaborated on “18,” an album due July 15.

AP

NEW YORK — Fresh off his legal battle with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has announced that he and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mostly covers next month.

The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will drop on July 15. They said they titled the album after the creative outburst they felt working together. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title, too,” Beck said in a statement.

The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs,” the Everly Brothers’ ballad “Let It Be Me” and Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “What’s Going On.” There also are versions of Davy Spillane’s “Midnight Walker” and two songs from the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, “Pet Sounds” — “Caroline, No” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder).”

Related

Depp supplied two originals, including “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr,” the set’s first single. The cover of the album — a sketch of two young men in white T-shirts — was designed by Beck’s wife, Sandra.

Depp, long a member of the rock group Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, started recording with Beck in 2019, and Depp has joined Beck’s current European tour.

Earlier this month, a jury sided with Depp in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard defamed him by accusing him of abusing her before and during their brief marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up the couple’s apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: My mom scoffs as I take it slow in relationship
Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 9-15
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ a huge, lumbering adventure with a brain the size of a walnut
Iconic rockers Blondie to issue first box set this summer
Two Chicago artists recipients of 2022 Joyce Awards
The Latest
A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, on July 8, 2021.
Other Views
Ban members of Congress from buying, trading stock while in office
Our democracy is predicated on the consent of the governed. But the minute the American people think that their representatives are putting their personal interests first is the minute the American people start to reconsider that consent.
By Rep. Sean Casten
 
January 6 Committee Votes On Contempt Charges Against Trump Aides
Columnists
Liz Cheney’s truth-telling about the Trumpified GOP
Cheney has made it clear what this is about — her love for this “incredible jewel, this incredible blessing of a country.” It’s about the “danger of this moment.” It’s about her reverence for the Constitution.
By Mona Charen
 
The Cubs signed Clint Frazier in December, soon after the Yankees released him.
Cubs
Cubs’ Clint Frazier: Hard to understand ‘where it went wrong’ with Yankees
Frazier said joining the Cubs and getting a fresh start has been good for him.
By Maddie Lee
 
Eloy Jimenez is coming off his rehabilitation assignment, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox take Eloy Jimenez off rehab assignment
Jimenez is dealing with “normal leg soreness” and will be taken off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run May 4, 2022 in Old Irving Park.
Crime
Sex abuse, child porn charges filed against Downers Grove children’s gymnastics coach
Wyatt Kopka, who worked at Elite Sports Complex, spent the last decade coaching children between ages 2 and 17 in Downers Grove, sometimes under the name Shannon Kopka.
By David Struett
 