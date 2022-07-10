Shawn Mendes postpones Rosemont concert, cites ‘mental health’ needs

Shawn Mendes is postponing this week’s Rosemont show and other dates on his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks to focus on mental health.

In a statement shared on both Instagram and Twitter Friday night, the Canadian singer told fans that he had “hit a breaking point” — and needed to postpone concerts throughUncasville,Connecticut, originally scheduled on July 29, until further notice.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows,” Mendes wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me.”

The singer noted that he made the decision to postpone after speaking with health professionals and his team. He had been scheduled to perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on July 15.

“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes added.”As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

Mendes released his “Wonder” album in December 2020. His latest single, “When You’re Gone” dropped March 31. The “Wonder” world tour kicked off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

Mendes’ next show following the three-week postponement is set to be in Toronto, Canada on July 31. The North American leg of the tour is set to continue through October 26, with European shows beginning in May 31, 2023 and ending August 1, 2023.

The 12 concerts have yet to be rescheduled. The ticket sales site, Ticketmaster, urges fans to “hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.”

Earlier this week, Mendes shared that Disney+ was sponsoring the “Wonder” world tour and that the tour would feature a social impact initiative focused on issuesincluding mental health equity and actions to combat the climate crisis, Variety reported.

Read more at usatoday.com.

