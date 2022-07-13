The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 14-20

Music

Mas Flow Reggaeton Fest features music by Don Omar, Ivy Queen, Zion & Lennox, Mariah Angeliq, Guaynaa, Lenny Tavarez, Tego Calderon, Manuel Turzio and many more. From 1-10 p.m. July 15-17 at Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G. Tickets: $100. Visit masflowchi.com.

Electronic dance music is the beat at the inaugural Heatwave Festival, a visual and musical experience, which includes progressive house and trance DJs Above & Beyond, Swedish electro house duo Galantis and electronic dance music mainstay Tiesto. From 2-10 p.m. July 16-17 at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento. Tickets: $119+. Visit heatwavemusicfestival.com.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra begins its summer season at Ravinia with Marin Alsop conducting Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Steward Goodyear, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Sheherazade” and Julia Perry’s “Study for Orchestra.” At 8 p.m. July 15 at Ravinia, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $15-$95. Visit ravinia.org.

This summer’s Pitchfork Music Festival features The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, The Roots, Roro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt and more. Plus, vendors, a children’s area and record, poster and craft fairs. Gates open at noon July 15-17 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. Tickets: $99, $200 festival pass. Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Theater

Beth Leavel stars as Miranda Priestly in the stage musical “The Devil Wears Prada.” Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly spar once again as assistant and editor at Runway magazine in the world premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.” The adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel and the popular movie features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, a book by Kate Wetherhead and direction by Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro. From July 19-Aug. 21 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $33+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Walkabout Theater and Steppenwolf’s Look Out Series present “Still a Quiet Afternoon,” a musical tragicomedy about two people in their small apartment observing a multitude of apocalyptic events through their single window. Katie Mazzini and Gabriel Thom Pasculli star; directed by Guilherme Kirchheim and Tara Ostiguy. At 8 p.m. July 14-16 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted,. Tickets: $15. Visit steppenwolf.org.

“ShakesFest: A Chicago Shakespeare Community Cabaret.” Vashon Jordan Jr.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater joins with arts partners in Austin, Chinatown, Englewood, Little Village, West Town/Ukrainian Village and West Pullman for this summer’s Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks event — “ShakesFest: A Chicago Shakespeare Community Cabaret.” The free event is a musical revue of songs inspired by Shakespeare’s words, spanning styles ranging from pop and hip-hop to Broadway and the blues. Performed outdoors from July 14-23 in parks in the partner communities. For a complete list, visit chicagoshakes.com.

Aaron LaVigne and the company of the North American Tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade

“Jesus Christ Superstar” Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical follows the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Directed by Timothy Sheader. From July 19-31 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: 27+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.

Honey West and Josh Houghton lead the 14-member cast of “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” Stephan Elliot and Allan Scott’s musical adaptation of the movie about a glamorous performing trio who take their show to the Australian outback. Directed and choreographed by Christopher Chase Carter. From July 15-Sept. 11 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $39-$85. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.

DavJasFran Productions presents David Alex’s “Ends,” a drama about the confrontation between a 30-year-old African American man (Reji Simon) who has lived alone for 18 years in a forest cabin and the recently returned Vietnam veteran (Peter Kattner III) who takes refuge there during a storm. Directed by Davette J. Franklin. From July 14-31 at Dreamers YOLO, 5419 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25. Visit davjasfranentertainment.com.

Porchlight Music Theatre’s free concert series Broadway in Your Backyard features a rotating cast of musical theater artists performing favorites and hidden gems from shows such as “Rent,” “The Music Man,” “Grease,” “Six,” “The Little Mermaid” and more. Performances are 6 p.m. Tuesdays from July 19-Sept. 6 in city parks. For a complete list, visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Midsommer Flight revisits Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the play that began the company’s 10-year run as an Arts Partner with the Chicago Park District. Performed outdoors from July 15-Aug. 21 in five Chicago parks. For a complete list, visit midsommerflight.com.

“Sister Act” is the popular musical comedy adaptation of the movie about a wannabe diva who witnesses a crime and is put in protective custody in a convent disguised as a nun. From July 14-Aug. 27 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $35, $40. Visit metropolisarts.com.

Comedy

Hannah Einbinder. Photo courtesy UTA

Hannah Einbinder, who stars alongside Jean Smart in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks,” has funny bred in the bone — her mother is “Saturday Night Live” legend Laraine Newman. While “Hacks” may have changed Einbinder’s life, she hasn’t forsaken her roots in stand-up. Performances on July 15 are sold out but tickets ($18-$35) remain for the 7 p.m. show on July 16 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Visit thedentheatre.com.

Museums

Multi-sensory installations are just part of the fun at The Museum of Ice Cream. Courtesy Museum of Ice Cream

The new Museum of Ice Cream opens July 16 and features everything you’ll want to know about the history of ice cream. The museum includes multi-sensory installations, a “sprinkle pool,” a putt-putt course built around giant desserts and interactive games plus ice cream hot dogs, shaved ice, seasonal treats and adult cocktails. According to Business Insider, it’s “a Willy Wonka factory come to life that you won’t want to leave.” From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Monday (closed Tuesday) at 435 N. Michigan. Admission: $36+. Visit museumoficecream.com.

See DaVinci’s “Mona Lisa” in a whole new way at “Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition.” Courtesy SEE Global Entertainment

“Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition” offers the magic of the Louvre with new interpretations of the museum’s timeless masterpieces through projection mapping, three-dimensional re-creations and augmented reality elements that allow exhibitgoers to interact with the art using smartphones and hands-on features. From July 15-Oct. 23 at Oakbrook Center, 2120 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Tickets: $32.90+. Visit louvrefantastique.com.

Festivals/Family Fun

Netflix Family Summer Truck Tour Netflix

The Netflix Family Summer Truck Tour arrives July 16 at Navy Pier. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. kids of all ages can take advantage of family fun giveaways, character meet-and-greets and an immersive photo experience.Costume character “Po” from “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (streaming July 14 on Netflix) and Clayton Grimm, who plays the title character on “Blippi’s Adventures,” are scheduled to appear. At the Polk Bros. Park Promenade at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Visit netflix.com.

Physical Theater Festival returns with both indoor and outdoor performances. Artists include Theatre Lumina, juggler Alex M. Knapp, clown and puppeteer Sharaina “Shay” Turnage, circus company To X For, Kuumba Nia Arts, Unlock the Chains Collective and Payasos Cenizas. Free family-friendly shows from 2-8 p.m. July 16 at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd. From July 18-24 a variety of shows and workshops at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $21, $86 festival pass. Visit physicalfestival.com.

Silver Room Block Party returns with live music on three stages, children and family activities, food court, vendors, sports and other activities.From noon-10 p.m. July 16-17 at Oakwood Beach, 39th and Lake Michigan. Admission: $50; $90 two-day pass; under 13 free. Visit silverroomblockparty.com.

Who will win the title “Chicago’s Best Burger” at this year’s Roscoe Village Burger Fest? Courtesy Special Events Management

Tasty burgers are on the menu at the Roscoe Village Burger Fest, an event that features area restaurants competing for the title Chicago’s Best Burger. Plus, there’s live music, arts and crafts and a children’s area. From 5-10 p.m. July 15 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 16-17 at Belmont and Damen. Admission: $10. Visit chicagoevents.com.

Millennium Art Festival offers painting, ceramics, photography, furniture and more. Plus, food, live music and artist demonstrations. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 12-17 at Michigan and Lake. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.

