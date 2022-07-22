The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Jason Benetti in talks with Fox to become No. 2 college football announcer

Benetti, who will remain the White Sox’ TV voice, would leave ESPN, where he has called mostly Group of Five games. He’d have higher-profile games to call at Fox.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Jason Benetti will continue to work with Steve Stone in the White Sox’ TV booth.

Ron Vesely

White Sox TV voice Jason Benetti is in talks with Fox Sports to become their No. 2 college football announcer, sources say. He would leave his longtime play-by-play job at ESPN and join Brock Huard in the booth. Benetti would continue calling the Sox on NBC Sports Chicago.

Benetti’s national profile has been growing of late. He’s the voice of the new “MLB Sunday Leadoff” on Peacock, NBC’s steaming service. He also called Olympic baseball for NBC at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

The move to Fox will give Benetti higher-profile college football games. At ESPN, he has called mostly Group of Five games, along with several big-name bowls. Fox will continue to be the primary rights holder for the Big Ten, which will add UCLA and USC in 2024, and still has Big 12 and Pac-12 games. Benetti also will continue calling college basketball.

Fox’s No. 1 crew figures to remain Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

On Friday night, Benetti will move into the Sox’ radio booth to join Len Kasper on ESPN 1000 for the game against the Guardians, which is being televised by Apple TV+. On Sunday, he’ll call the Cubs-Phillies game on Peacock.

