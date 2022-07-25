Reza’s Restaurant shut down due to ‘dangerous and hazardous violations’

Reza’s Restaurant in Edgewater was shut down twice in the same week after inspection found several code violations, city officials said.

The Department of Buildings cited and shut down the restaurant, at 5255 N. Clark St., after “numerous dangerous and hazardous violations” were discovered during an inspection July 18, according to the Department of Buildings spokesman Michael Puccinelli.

Despite the Closure Order, the restaurant reopened without authorization on July 20 and was shut down once again, Puccinelli said.

Reza’s will “remain closed until such time as all dangerous and hazardous conditions that pose a threat to the health and safety of the public and workers are corrected and verified by an inspection from the Department of Buildings,” according to Puccinelli.

Reza’s Restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.