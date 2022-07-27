New interactive Harry Potter attraction to debut in Chicago

Chicago will be the first city in the world to experience an interactive attraction that brings visitors into J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world of spells, potions and Quidditch.
“Harry Potter: Magic at Play” is set to open Nov. 11 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., in the ground-floor space that last year housed the similar “Dr. Seuss Experience.”
The 30,000-square-foot site will simulate Harry’s journey into wizarding with hands-on playing and exploring, including:
- Starting out in the Dursleys’ living room.
- Hopping a boat to Hogwarts.
- Levitating a feather in Charms class.
- Fending off a swarm of Cornish Pixies.
- Practicing Quidditch.
- Visiting Hagrid’s pumpkin patch and the Forbidden Forest.
The scheduled closing date is May 14, 2023.
Potter rights-holder Warner Bros. created the site with Superfly, the entertainment company behind such temporary Chicago pop-culture destinations as “The Friends Experience,” “The Office Experience” and the ongoing “Prince: The Immersive Experience.”
Tickets (starting at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and under) go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at www.HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com.