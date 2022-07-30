The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

Notre Dame preparing for opener against heavyweight Ohio State

The game at Irish coach Marcus Freeman’s alma mater could feel like the Super Bowl.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Notre Dame preparing for opener against heavyweight Ohio State
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman was at the helm during Notre Dame’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl after Brian Kelly’s abrupt jump to LSU.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season game as Notre Dame’s football coach couldn’t have been placed in a bigger spotlight: A prime-time matchup against his alma mater.

Did we mention that alma mater is Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State?

“It’s great for us because there is no lack of motivation from our guys,” Freeman told ESPN. “So we can continue to remind them of the great challenge that we have Sept. 3.

“Being an ultimate competitor, you want to play the best. So what better way to -measure your team than go play a team like Ohio State?”

These teams will meet for the first time since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. And this opener certainly will have a bowl-game feel to it.

“Marcus Freeman does a very, very good job,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “They have a great team coming into Ohio State.

“All those things kind of have our guys’ attention. So there is a little bit more attention to our guys just knowing what a big game we have to start the season off with.”

Freeman played linebacker at Ohio State from 2004 to ’08 before working on Luke Fickell’s staff as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for four years before joining coach Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame in the same role in 2021. After Kelly bolted for LSU, Freeman was named Kelly’s replacement Dec. 3, leading Notre Dame to a loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Facing Ohio State in Week 1 of his first full season might feel like the Super Bowl for Freeman and his players.

“You remind your guys there are 12 guaranteed opportunities,” Freeman said. “That’s how you look at it in college football. It’s one game, and every game’s a Super Bowl, and so it starts Sept. 3. After that game’s over, we’ll refocus and get ready for the next week.”

Asked about Notre Dame’s status as an -independent football program amid rumors of the Fighting Irish following in the footsteps of USC and UCLA and joining the Big Ten, Freeman said that the program “loves being independent” and is “built on being -independent.”

“But I know they will never put our program in a position to fail,” Freeman said of Notre Dame’s leadership. “So if we have to join a conference, I’m sure we will.”

A plus for Freeman is retaining Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator. Freeman and Rees must quickly figure out their quarterback situation. Tyler Buchner rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns but threw just 35 passes as a true freshman last season.

Buchner will rely mostly on tight end Michael Mayer, one of the top tight ends in the country after catching 71 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. The wide receiver group is one giant question mark.

Defensively, former Temple and Miami coach Al Golden replaced Freeman as coordinator. He inherits a strong defensive line — anchored by defensive end Isaiah Foskey — but must figure out a spotty secondary.

In terms of Notre Dame’s place in the four-team College Football Playoff system, Freeman said the Fighting Irish are built to compete in the current format.

“Absolutely, and we won’t make excuses for what we don’t have,” Freeman said. “We have everything we need to truly maximize our potential and compete against the best teams in the country.”

Still, Notre Dame is a two-touchdown underdog in that season opener at Ohio State.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski putting his mouth where his future first-round money is
Illinois’ Chase, Sydney Brown have one last shot together to put the ‘winning’ in ‘twinning’
Big Ten commissioner says league is open for more expansion
Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame and Chiefs linebacker, dies at 76
Jason Benetti in talks with Fox to become No. 2 college football announcer
California governor wants UCLA to explain move to Big Ten
The Latest
072622_Big_Ten_Media_Day_RK0330.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski putting his mouth where his future first-round money is
Last year’s Wildcats “didn’t have that same intensity Northwestern teams have,” Skoronski said. “I feel like it falls on me to start holding guys accountable.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
PSP_MediaDay_93.jpg
College Sports
Illinois’ Chase, Sydney Brown have one last shot together to put the ‘winning’ in ‘twinning’
After 10 losing seasons in a row, Illini fans are overdue for a good few months. The Brown brothers are going to have as big a say in it as anyone.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screen_Shot_2022_07_29_at_4.20.24_PM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: These proxies have moxie
Matt Simo, a Glenbard West alum, and Toni Law operate the premier Football Contest Proxy, whose clients won more than $2 million in each of the last two seasons.
By Rob Miech
 
image0000053A.2263.jpg
Sports Saturday
Sports Saturday baseball quiz: Please, don’t trade me
Imagine if we could be dealt just like major-leaguers. Actually, I’d rather not.
By Bill Chuck
 
image2.jpeg
Sports
Southland College Prep alum Tim Barnes striving to give back
Barnes, now a successful pro basketball player in Europe, has donated money to benefit mental health and given his time to help his alma mater.
By Brian Sandalow
 