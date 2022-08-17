The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Yes, Chicago has problems. But no one can convince me this isn’t the greatest city in America.

Every moment people give in to cynical attacks on Chicago — levied for political posturing and nothing else — you’re missing out. Speak well of your city to everyone you know and people will respect it.

Clouds hang over Chicago’s downtown as a cold front moves in.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

I’ve lived in Chicago since I came here for a job in 1985.Being from Los Angeles, I thought I would hate it here.I remember walking to work before dawn on my first day, Dec. 9, 1985, across the Michigan Avenue bridge in howling winds at about 7 degrees, in my new parka.

I thought, “Maybe I can stay here for one year, but definitely not five [my contract].”

After almost 37 years here (with a few ill-advised stints in other towns) no one can convince me that this isn’t the greatest city in America. Do we have some problems we need to get hold of? Yes. Absolutely. Is there a lot of deferred maintenance on public infrastructure since the pandemic? Yep. Education? Crime? Mental health care? Yes, we need some help.

I recently had the sad duty of enrolling my mother in a specialty nursing care facility in Virginia, where I spent some of my childhood. When I gave the hospital staff my address, they all lit up and said how much they wanted to visit Chicago and how it was the next place they wanted to go. Not exaggerating — it really surprised me.

Is there any place with better music than Chicago? Nope. Is there any place with better food than Chicago? Nope.

Do you like sports, and the camaraderie it builds? Chicago. Creative people, learning and studying? Chicago. Architecture? Chicago. No city in the western hemisphere uses their waterfront better than Chicago. Higher education? Inland beaches? Food and restaurant heaven? Water supply? Central location? Affordability for a big city? Is there any place with a better variety of well-meaning people? I don’t think so.

Every moment people give in to cynical attacks on Chicago — levied for political posturing and nothing else — you’re missing out on enjoying the greatest city in North America. Speak well of your city to everyone you know and people will respect it.

John C. Thomas, Rogers Park

The power of smear campaigns

The J.B. Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey race is one that perfectly encompasses the political state of our nation. Gone are the days of convincing moderates. Now, both candidates are using language to incite and mobilize those who already share their beliefs.

Bailey’s polarizing statements mimic the rhetoric on Fox News and of Donald Trump, catering to the very extremists Gov. Pritzker warns about. He knows these phrases are problematic, he knows they are powerful. That is why he is saying them. Bailey’s statement comparing abortion to the Holocaust panders to voters who likely hold both misogynistic and antisemitic views.

Pritzker is the opposite. His condemnation of assault weapons and impassioned speeches concerning health care rights were never going to draw support from Bailey’s supporters, nor were they ever intended to.

We live in a grim state where the smear ads created by one candidate directly appeal to their opponents intended audience.

Sydney Kaplan, Deerfield

CFD_03.JPG
Crime
6-year-old boy shot in West Woodlawn
The child was shot in the back inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue Wednesday afternoon, police said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sits beside police Supt. David Brown during the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022.
Other Views
Police reform is failing in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot must fix that.
More than three years into the consent decree, the city continually fails to make key reforms. The federal monitor’s most recent report found that CPD has fully complied with less than 5% of the decree’s requirements.
By Alexandra Block
 
Leury Garcia landed on the injured list.
White Sox
White Sox’ Leury Garcia lands on injured list
White Sox recall infielder Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
1659584131767439.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Racist and homophobic posts from user claiming to be a Chicago cop, R. Kelly’s trial begins and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
merlin_107258000.jpg
Crime
17-year-old boy charged with shooting teenage girl in the neck at Evanston backyard party
The girl, who turned 14 this past Monday, was with other teenagers in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue on July 25 when someone fired at least 10 shots over a fence, police said.
By David Struett
 