Student protesters hold their breath, turn blue, waiting for the intractability of Gaza to resolve itself

In an ideal world, I’d throw down my yo-yo story today, with a firm snap of the wrist. I’ve done my interviews and research, plus hands-on practice. There’s both a strong Chicago connection, and an unanticipated tie-in to Asian American Heritage Month — “yo-yo” is Tagalog for ...
Then again, in an ideal world, life would be proceeding uneventfully in Gaza and college students in the United States would be doing what students usually do in May: study, party, and pack their steamer trunks for home.
But we do not live in that ideal world, obviously. Even a person as determinedly trivial as myself can’t laud yo-yos with all this sound and fury across the country.
I should say something. But what? What have I to add on this topic beyond the same unwelcome question I’ve been asking for years? Or as I wrote over a decade ago:
“What happens next?
“A child’s question, really, something naive, blurted out when the tale goes on too long. Cut to the chase, Daddy. How does the story end?
“The last time I bothered talking to Israeli leaders in Chicago — more than two years ago — I sat down with the then consul general and trotted that question out, my device for cutting through the endless seesawing of blame. Forget blame, forget history — that’s done, the rope both sides use to play tug-of-war as the years roll by and nothing happens. Stipulate history as having occurred; what about now?”
The students shutting down colleges coast-to-coast certainly have their candidates for what should happen, right now, before they turn blue: a cease-fire and divestment from Israel. They’re so vigorously insisting this must happen, the question of whether those steps would do any good never seems to cross their minds.
A cease-fire, while helpful for getting food to a starving population and stopping slaughter, temporarily, won’t mean much if it’s a brief break before the killing resumes. A cease-fire with Hamas still in power just lights the fuse on the next attack. Not a concern to protesters, some of whom don’t seem to think Israel should exist in the first place — and why is that? — never mind defend itself now.
Students can show long-term strategic thinking when it comes to their own lives— all the face coverings remind us they’ll be looking for jobs in the fall — but fail at granting the empathy they lavish on themselves to anyone else.
And disinvestment is a very long-term solution to an immediate crisis — like sitting on the curb while your house burns down, thumbing your phone, ordering fire extinguishers on Amazon.
The hard truth is divesting wouldn’t even help much down the road. Do the math. In 2023, the cumulative total of American university endowments was $839 billion. And the stock market is worth $50 trillion. Making the investments held by U.S. colleges about 1.6% of the total U.S. financial markets. So if every single American university immediately pulled every single dime of their investments from companies involved with Israel or the Israeli military, it would affect the economic health of Israel not much, and the war in Gaza even less. Years in the future.
The line I use with Republicans is: You can ignore reality, but that doesn’t mean reality ignores you. That applies double here. Regarding “What happens next?” college protesters seem to think that Israel will just magically disappear and the Palestinians will get their great-grandparents’ olive groves back. Israelis, meanwhile, look away and let their settlers nibble what land the Palestinians have managed to retain.
Neither side recognizes the humanity of the other, which is why nothing ever changes. As in any great tragedy. Willy Loman can’t decide to start exercising and go into the processed cheese business — not when the woods are on fire and he has an appointment in the basement with a gas nozzle he’s sleepwalking toward.
There, I’ve had my say, for all the good it will do. College students don’t read my column. But with a tornado chewing up the horizon, a huge, angry vortex, gyrating like a monster unleashed, you shouldn’t look out the windows and notice they’re dirty. I hope the world won’t deteriorate further if we talk about yo-yos on Monday — it really is a fun column. Maybe by then we’ll be crunching on an inch-thick carpet of cicadas, or some other fresh unforeseen horror. Then yo-yos will have to wait again — not a problem, as National Yo Yo Day isn’t until June 6. So we have a little time.
Tensions were higher Tuesday when hundreds of New York police officers raided Columbia University and City College of New York while a group of counterprotesters attacked a student encampment at UCLA.
The backlash comes days after the university made an agreement with encampment organizers to take steps toward divesting from Israel.
By Sophie Sherry
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
“I remember coming out of my apartment one day and spotting Chicago cops dragging young protesters out of one section of Lincoln Park and shoving them into trucks, while nearby poet Allen Ginsberg was chanting in a circle of peaceful protesters not far away from the radical Abby Hoffman,” remembers Dan Webb, who later became a U.S. attorney.
By Michael Sneed
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
El campus se une a las protestas en todo el país para pedir a las universidades que dejen de invertir en empresas que apoyan a Israel.
By Sophie Sherry
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Protesters’ demands have focused on divestment — demanding universities cut ties with Israel and businesses supporting the war in Gaza.
By Ellery Jones
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Anti-war protests have swept college campuses in recent weeks as students support Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, decry what they call censorship from their universities and call on institutions to divest from weapons manufacturers and companies supporting Israel.
By Nader Issa
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
They are willing to risk the completion of degrees or acquiring police records as allies of suffering civilians in Gaza, a reader from Hyde Park says.
The campus joins protests across the country calling on universities to divest from companies supporting Israel.
By Sophie Sherry
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The two-part, four-hour film on WTTW comes just in time for the 750th anniversary of a key event in Dante’s life.
By Neil Steinberg
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Déjà vu is a heck of a thing. Whether it’s 1970 or 2024, war weighs heavily on campuses — and on athletes.
By Rick Telander
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Hundreds of University of Chicago students set up an encampment in the Main Quadrangle on Monday, joining groups on over 100 university campuses nationwide in support of Palestinians.
“Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities,” the museum said. But a member of Chicago’s Jewish Voice for Peace said the protesters are saying what Jewish institutions are “afraid to say.”
As the death toll mounts in the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis worsens, protesters at universities all over the U.S. are demanding that schools cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the conflict.
Hundreds of protesters from the University of Chicago, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago and Roosevelt University rallied in support of people living in Gaza.
Students linked arms and formed a line against police after Northwestern leaders said the tent encampment violated university policy. By 9 p.m. protest leaders were told by university officials that arrests could begin later in the evening.
By Isabel Funk
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The joint statement is the latest attempt at public pressure to advance negotiations over a potential cease-fire with Israel.
The video is the first proof of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured Oct. 7 in southern Israel. His parents have Chicago ties. Last week, his mother was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people of 2024.
A window of the Andersonville feminist bookstore displaying a Palestine flag and a sign calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war was shattered early Wednesday. Police are investigating.
By Kade Heather
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The Democratic president Wednesday reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine.
The continuing bloody war in Gaza — the 33,000 Palestinians killed and the unknown fate of Israeli hostages — casts a pall over Passover celebrations.
By Neil Steinberg
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Chicago Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Jonathan Jackson, all Democrats and the most pro-Palestinian members of the Illinois delegation, voted no on aid to Israel. GOP Rep. Darin LaHood split from his party to support aid to Ukraine.
By Lynn Sweet
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
“There’s all kinds of dangers that can happen,” said Itai Segre, a teacher who lives in Roscoe Village with family in Jerusalem.
By Mary Norkol
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The strike came just days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel.
Democrats are deeply focused on Wisconsin and Michigan to help bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election chances — and officials, in town for meetings hosted by the Democratic National Convention Committee, say they plan on showing voters a deep party contrast.
By Tina Sfondeles
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
Rachel Goldberg was named for her extensive campaign calling for the release of her son and the other hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. She grew up in Streeterville.
The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, took over as president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in February and had planned to run the organization from Texas.
“In the 45 years since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, it has never been this bad,” said ADL Midwest regional director David Goldenberg. According to a new report, Illinois saw a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023.
By David Struett
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
By Violet Miller
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]
The demonstration was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine,” according to organizers. Protesters also took to the streets in the San Francisco Bay Area, on the Brooklyn Bridge and Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.
Speakers at a River North protest say the AMA exhibits a ‘double standard’ in calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine but not for one in Gaza. They also question $100,000 in aid sent to Ukraine.
By Violet Miller
[month] [day], [year], [hour]:[minute][ampm] [timezone]