Supporting law enforcement means holding bad cops accountable

Stop bailing out bad cops with the unconstitutional rule of qualified immunity. If our policymakers want to protect our constitutional rights, they must end qualified immunity so bad cops can be held accountable — not given a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Supporting our law enforcement means holding bad cops accountable rather than granting them qualified immunity. The court-created doctrine allows bad cops to endanger the public and fellow officers with reckless policing tactics without fear of consequences.

It’s time to end qualified immunity so victims of police brutality can seek justice in court and hold bad cops accountable so good cops can continue protecting and serving our streets. Keeping our communities and law enforcement safe means finally taking bad cops off of the police force.

Americans deserve a justice system that actually delivers justice, not a system that denies a civilian’s right to trial when his or her safety has been threatened by a bad cop. There is no justice with the legal loophole of qualified immunity.

Russ Ziegler, Downers Grove

Sink golf course idea into Lake Michigan

I concur wholeheartedly with your editorial regarding the proposed Tiger Woods-designed South Side golf course. It should not only be taken off the table but sunk deep into nearby Lake Michigan. It seems to be the idea only of big money interests, who seem to have too much influence on the Chicago Park District — which also seems to be a “go-along” when it comes to big projects and big money, instead of protecting the parks for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.

However, one fact really caught my attention: that hundreds of trees were removed from Jackson Park for Obama Presidential Center. Assuming he is an environmentalist, why would he, along with the park district, agree to this? And why would the district even consider destroying the South Shore Nature Sanctuary?

Mario Caruso, Lincoln Square

Where are all the statues?

The latest nonsensical debate that’s captured the attention of Chicago dwellers concerns the removal of unwanted statures cluttering the city’s landscape.

For starters, any remnants of Christopher Columbus must go as well as anyone who had anything to do with the Civil War or slavery.

Next, any connection between city government and corruption - that’s bound to eliminate an entire community of cement figures.

Finally, there is a crusade brewing to bring down the images of Native Americans as menacing savages, particularly warriors on horseback brandishing bows, arrows and spears.

By process of elimination that means Chicago is left with a pigeon-stained bronze of Ernie Banks and a strange monument to members of an obscure union.

Some tribute to a great city, huh?

Bob Ory, Elgin