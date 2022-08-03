The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 13, critically injured after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory

The girl had been visiting an outdoor garden with her family early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District.

By  Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Girl, 13, critically injured after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday in Garfield Park.

A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday in Garfield Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Daniel Jackson and his stepson were selling sorbet out of a cart outside the Garfield Park Conservatory when they saw a flicker of lightning and heard “a big old boom.”

Then they heard the screams.

An ambulance rushed up and carried away a 13-year-old girl who had been visiting an outdoor garden with her family early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District.

“They came out with a stretcher, and there was a little girl, she was small,” Jackson said.

Paramedics had found the girl in “traumatic arrest” and performed live-saving measures before taking her to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. No other details were released.

Strong storms started developing in the west and northwest suburbs around 12:30 p.m. and moved into the Chicago area over the next three hours, according to the National Weather Service, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch.

Roughly 5,000 lightning strikes were recorded between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. from Lake County to Will County as the strongest part of the storm moved through the area, the weather service said.

Jackson said he was with his stepson Jordan Garrett when the rains started rolling in. The downpour briefly stopped, they said, before they heard the rumbling thunder and saw the lightning.

At first they thought the lightning had struck a tree, but then realized someone may have been hit. “We heard a little bit of screaming,” Garrett said.

Jackson said there were other children out playing, and “it could have happened to all the kids.”

“I’m trying to figure out what caused it to hit her. It shook me up,” he said.

About 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that the odds of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million.

Next Up In News
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
Russian Court finds Brittney Griner guilty, gives WNBA star 9-year sentence
Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January
Illinois’ sales tax holiday on back-to-school gear starts Friday
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
The Latest
A Maestro Wu knife, made in Taiwan from old Chinese shells lobbed at the island nation.
Columnists
Taiwan on knife’s edge of freedom
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit is an important step in keeping Communist China from gobbling up its democratic neighbor.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Pea protein has made its way inside a variety of products.
Eat Well
The rise of pea protein: Tiny legume packs big nutrition punch
To make it, dried yellow split peas are ground into flour that’s processed so the protein can be separated from the starches.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
pace_express_bus.jpg
Crime
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
He was riding on the southbound bus near 130th Street when he tried to strike a juvenile passenger with the handgun at it discharged, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22216429989951.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Russian Court finds Brittney Griner guilty, gives WNBA star 9-year sentence
Attention now turns to the possibility of a high-stakes prisoner swap that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January
The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing Donovan Duffy on Jan. 9 in the 2700 block of North California, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 