The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 5, 2022
Lady A postpones tour as Charles Kelley begins ‘journey to sobriety’

The group was set to start the tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville, but in a social media post, the band said the tour would be postponed until next year.

By  Associated Press
   
Charles Kelley (from left), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.

Charles Kelley (from left), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform during CMA Fest 2022 in June.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grammy-winning country trio Lady A has announced that its upcoming Request Line Tour is being postponed to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.

The group was set to start the tour on Aug. 13 in Nashville, but in a social media post, the band said the tour would be postponed until next year.

“Right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together,” the band’s statement said.

The Chicago tour stop originally scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Chicago Theatre has been rescheduled for April 20, 2023 at the same venue. Ticket information is available at ticketmaster.com.

The band is composed of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood and was previously known as Lady Antebellum before changing their name in 2020.

