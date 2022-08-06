The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, which was flying to Grayslake from Muncie, Indiana, officials said. No one was hurt.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road
A small plane sits on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville late Friday after the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

A small plane sits on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville late Friday after the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

Libertyville Fire Department

A small plane ended up on a north suburban road late Friday after its pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure, officials said.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed about 10:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue near Artaius Parkway in Libertyville, according to police in neighboring Vernon Hills who responded to the scene.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, which was flying to Campbell Airport in Grayslake from Reese Airport in Muncie, Indiana, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The right wing of the plane hit a sign, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The plane’s engine had gone out in mid-air and the pilot couldn’t restart it, police said. FAA officials are investigating.

The single engine aircraft, which was built in 1966, is registered to a McHenry County man, FAA records show. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

“It’s not everyday when you see a plane land on Milwaukee Ave.,” Libertyville fire officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Looks like a textbook landing, given the circumstances.”

The plane was towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Next Up In News
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers and Australia’s folk music icon, dies at 79
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, dies 87
In Waukegan, Planned Parenthood of Illinois abortion clinic now draws patients and help from Wisconsin
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
The Latest
1406125060.jpg
Cubs
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment
Manager David Ross said “there’s no room” for Simmons, a former Gold Glove winner who was bothered all season by shoulder issues.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry warms up at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, on Tuesday.
Bears
Bears evaluating WR N’Keal Harry after injury
Harry left practice Saturday with what appeared to be a left leg injury.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle from an offseason practice at Halas Hal..
Bears
Bears WR Byron Pringle out extended time with injury, but expected back for season opener
Pringle has been one of a few receivers in the mix for the No. 2 role behind Darnell Mooney.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins from a 2021 game.
Bears
Bears OT Teven Jenkins returns to practice after week-plus absence
The question remains, however: Even if he’s healthy, do the Bears have a spot for him?
By Jason Lieser
 
Sky_vs_Mercury_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky players aim to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences through new initiative ‘The Net’
“The more we talk about these things so people don’t feel ostracized because of their mental wellness, the better,” Azurá Stevens said.
By Annie Costabile
 