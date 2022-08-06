Pilot of small plane makes emergency landing on Libertyville road

A small plane ended up on a north suburban road late Friday after its pilot was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure, officials said.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed about 10:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue near Artaius Parkway in Libertyville, according to police in neighboring Vernon Hills who responded to the scene.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, which was flying to Campbell Airport in Grayslake from Reese Airport in Muncie, Indiana, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The right wing of the plane hit a sign, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The plane’s engine had gone out in mid-air and the pilot couldn’t restart it, police said. FAA officials are investigating.

The single engine aircraft, which was built in 1966, is registered to a McHenry County man, FAA records show. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

“It’s not everyday when you see a plane land on Milwaukee Ave.,” Libertyville fire officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Looks like a textbook landing, given the circumstances.”

The plane was towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

