National Association of Black Journalists recognizes several works by Sun-Times staffers
The awards recognize “journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community.”
Several works by Sun-Times staff members were recognized last week at the National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Awards during its annual convention Saturday in Las Vegas.
The awards recognize “journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community” and winners included these Sun-Times reports:
- “Timuel Black, historian, civil rights activist, dies at 102,” written by Maudlyne Ihejirika and published Oct. 13, 2021 — for single feature story — chronicling the storied life of Timuel Black.
- “The costly toll of dead-end drug arrests,” written by Frank Main, Casey Toner and Jared Rutecki and published Dec. 3, 2021 — in the category for new series — revealing the many ways minor drug possession cases that are ultimately tossed out by the courts affect those arrested, as well as taxpayers.
- “Black Chicagoans flock to Bisa Butler, Obama portrait exhibits as museums rise to racial reckoning,” written by Maudlyne Ihejirika and published July 25, 2021 — in the category best single story. Ihejirika examines how The Art Institute of Chicago and other museums across the nation have responded to demands to examine their own records on diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.
- “In Kankakee County’s Pembroke Township, Race Poverty, Farming and a Proposed Nicor Gas Pipeline Converge,” written by Brett Chase and published April 23, 2021 — for best business reporting. Chase writes about the battle over a proposed natural gas pipeline in what once was called the largest Black farming community in the Northern U.S.
- “Couple struggles to hold on to eatery — their story, that of Small Business America one year into COVID-19,” written by Maudlyne Ihejirika and published March 4, 2021 — also for best business reporting — on the perseverance of a small restaurant in Uptown and its owners.
The NABJ also recognized John W. Fountain for his multipart feature series “Justice for Jelani Day” from his weekly columns in the Sun-Times; and digital media project “Aftershocks” by Lakeidra Chavis and Daniel Nass with The Trace in partnership with Block Club Chicago, The Chicago Sun-Times and La Raza Chicago.
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts, 8, to spend several weeks at rehab center before returning to school
Chicago police official overseeing court-ordered reforms is axed by top cop after questioning deep staff cuts
The Latest
The Cubs claimed Reyes off waivers from the Guardians and optioned Frank Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa to clear space on the active roster.
The start of the new school year is an opportunity to recommit ourselves to those efforts. A recent report by the Illinois State Board of Education found roughly 5,300 unfilled positions at Illinois schools, including more than 1,000 openings at CPS.
What’s ground-breaking here is Chicago is using its buying power to help build renewable energy generation that otherwise might never have moved off the drawing boards.
It’s past due for La Russa to step forward as the manager he used to be, but it isn’t too late.
Foxx points to national shortage of prosecutors during pandemic era’s “Great Resignation.”