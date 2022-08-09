National Association of Black Journalists recognizes several works by Sun-Times staffers

Several works by Sun-Times staff members were recognized last week at the National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Awards during its annual convention Saturday in Las Vegas.

The awards recognize “journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community” and winners included these Sun-Times reports:



The NABJ also recognized John W. Fountain for his multipart feature series “Justice for Jelani Day” from his weekly columns in the Sun-Times; and digital media project “Aftershocks” by Lakeidra Chavis and Daniel Nass with The Trace in partnership with Block Club Chicago, The Chicago Sun-Times and La Raza Chicago.

