The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Fire president: soccer-specific stadium within city limits an option for club

The Fire currently play at Soldier Field, where they are a secondary tenant behind the Bears.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
The Bears might be leaving Soldier Field.

The Fire could be, too.

During a town hall with fans before their game Saturday against Charlotte FC, team president Ishwara Glassman Chrein said building a soccer-specific stadium within city limits is an option for the Fire. Another option if the Bears bolt for Arlington Heights would be to become Soldier Field’s primary tenant, which could include significant renovations to make the facility more friendly for the Fire.

But the idea of a soccer-specific stadium in Chicago would be a major development for the Fire, who are seemingly on the verge of finalizing plans for a state-of-the-art performance center.

