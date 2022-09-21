The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

AP Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
SHARE AP Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings
Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) looks to move the ball against St. Patrick.

Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) looks to move the ball against St. Patrick.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 125 2

3. Warren (4-0) 110 3

4. Glenbard West (4-0) 94 4

5. O’Fallon (4-0) 73 6

6. Bolingbrook (3-1) 37 NR

7. Maine South (2-2) 35 7

8. York (4-0) 34 NR

9. Glenbrook South (4-0) 26 NR

10. Edwardsville (3-1) 24 9

Others receiving votes: Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Marist 5.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Prospect (4-0) 126 2

3. Jacobs (4-0) 110 4

4. St. Rita (2-2) 83 5

5. Pekin (4-0) 64 6

6. Geneva (4-0) 56 8

7. Wheaton North (3-1) 55 3

8. Batavia (2-2) 47 7

9. Hersey (4-0) 35 9

10. Hononegah (4-0) 32 10

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (14) (2-2) 144 1

2. Simeon (1) (4-0) 133 3

3. Lemont (4-0) 120 4

4. Prairie Ridge (3-1) 84 2

5. Chatham Glenwood (4-0) 75 6

6. Crete-Monee (2-2) 68 5

7. Notre Dame (3-1) 59 7

8. Kenwood (3-1) 47 8

9. Carmel (4-0) 36 NR

10. Wauconda (4-0) 17 NR

(tie) Cary-Grove (3-1) 17 10

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morris (7) (4-0) 141 1

2. Kankakee (7) (3-1) 123 2

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (4-0) 113 3

4. Sycamore (4-0) 106 4

5. Peoria (4-0) 85 6

6. Morgan Park (4-0) 72 7

7. Glenbard South (4-0) 55 8

8. Nazareth (1-3) 41 5

9. Highland (3-1) 32 10

10. Sterling (3-1) 24 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (9) (4-0) 144 T1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6) (4-0) 139 T1

3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 112 4

4. St. Francis (4-0) 109 3

5. Rochester (3-1) 85 5

6. Stillman Valley (4-0) 73 6

7. Wheaton Academy (4-0) 64 8

8. Carterville (4-0) 38 9

9. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 21 7

10. Macomb (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (13) (3-1) 148 1

2. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 122 2

3. Reed-Custer (1) (4-0) 120 3

4. Princeton (4-0) 107 4

5. Byron (3-1) 86 5

6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (4-0) 73 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (4-0) 63 7

8. Eureka (4-0) 54 8

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-0) 19 NR

10. Seneca (4-0) 12 NR

(tie) Tolono Unity (3-1) 12 10

Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (12) (4-0) 138 1

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (4-0) 128 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 106 3

4. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 97 4

5. North-Mac (4-0) 88 5

6. Knoxville (4-0) 63 6

7. Rockridge (3-1) 47 7

8. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 39 8

9. Johnston City (4-0) 20 10

10. Carmi White County (4-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (15) (4-0) 150 1

2. Athens (4-0) 123 2

3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 121 3

4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 99 5

5. Hope Academy (4-0) 87 6

6. Fulton (3-1) 70 4

7. St. Bede (5-0) 42 NR

8. Shelbyville (4-0) 35 NR

9. Gilman Iroquois West (4-0) 34 T8

10. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.

Next Up In High School Sports
Jamere Dismukes takes over at Homewood-Flossmoor
When Sides Collide lineup features Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. vs. Young’s Dalen Davis
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 4 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 5
High school football schedule: Week 5
Rebuilding Cary-Grove shuts out McHenry
The Latest
Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) avoids a tackle by Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker (9) en route to a big gain in the Packers’ 27-10 victory over the Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Sports
Bears’ defense going back to the basics after faltering vs. Packers
A slew of missed tackles paved the way for the Packers to gain 414 total yards and 203 on the ground last week. “It’s something we have to correct,” coach Matt Eberflus said, “and we’re going to work tirelessly to get that done. But a lot of times it happens early in the year.”
By Mark Potash
 
Drivers congregate in the Loop early Saturday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Letters to the Editor
Top cop’s poor response to chaotic Mexican Independence Day celebrations shows new leadership is needed
I have been trying to be fair to Brown and give him the benefit of the doubt the past couple of years. But it’s becoming evident he does not know Chicago.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A rendering of the Chicago Fire’s proposed training center on the Near West Side.
City Hall
City Council approves Chicago Fire’s training center on Near West Side
The 36-11 vote came after a debate over the project’s merits in an area beset by poverty and whether the land could be better used for public housing.
By David Roeder
 
Lamb of God features Art Cruz (from left), Mark Morton, Randy Blythe, Willie Adler and John Campbell.
Music
A reinvigorated Lamb of God delivers new vibe on latest release
“Omens” follows the band’s wildly successful 2020 self-titled album that produced the mega-hit “Memento Mori” and ushered in a resurgence for the Richmond, Virginia, act.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A CTA bus in the Loop on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022.
Transportation
Pace to drop some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes under proposed 2023 budget
Pace would introduce Pace-CTA passes offering unlimited rides between both agencies for one or three days, under plan. The one-day pass would be $5, and the three-day pass would be $15.
By Manny Ramos
 