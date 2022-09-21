AP Week 5 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (14) (4-0) 140 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 125 2
3. Warren (4-0) 110 3
4. Glenbard West (4-0) 94 4
5. O’Fallon (4-0) 73 6
6. Bolingbrook (3-1) 37 NR
7. Maine South (2-2) 35 7
8. York (4-0) 34 NR
9. Glenbrook South (4-0) 26 NR
10. Edwardsville (3-1) 24 9
Others receiving votes: Neuqua Valley 22, Lyons 17, Naperville North 11, South Elgin 11, Plainfield North 6, Marist 5.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (14) (4-0) 140 1
2. Prospect (4-0) 126 2
3. Jacobs (4-0) 110 4
4. St. Rita (2-2) 83 5
5. Pekin (4-0) 64 6
6. Geneva (4-0) 56 8
7. Wheaton North (3-1) 55 3
8. Batavia (2-2) 47 7
9. Hersey (4-0) 35 9
10. Hononegah (4-0) 32 10
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 10, Yorkville 10, DeKalb 1, Downers North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (14) (2-2) 144 1
2. Simeon (1) (4-0) 133 3
3. Lemont (4-0) 120 4
4. Prairie Ridge (3-1) 84 2
5. Chatham Glenwood (4-0) 75 6
6. Crete-Monee (2-2) 68 5
7. Notre Dame (3-1) 59 7
8. Kenwood (3-1) 47 8
9. Carmel (4-0) 36 NR
10. Wauconda (4-0) 17 NR
(tie) Cary-Grove (3-1) 17 10
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 11, Crystal Lake South 9, Normal West 2, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morris (7) (4-0) 141 1
2. Kankakee (7) (3-1) 123 2
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (4-0) 113 3
4. Sycamore (4-0) 106 4
5. Peoria (4-0) 85 6
6. Morgan Park (4-0) 72 7
7. Glenbard South (4-0) 55 8
8. Nazareth (1-3) 41 5
9. Highland (3-1) 32 10
10. Sterling (3-1) 24 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 20, Rockford Boylan 5, St. Viator 4, Mascoutah 3, Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (9) (4-0) 144 T1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6) (4-0) 139 T1
3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 112 4
4. St. Francis (4-0) 109 3
5. Rochester (3-1) 85 5
6. Stillman Valley (4-0) 73 6
7. Wheaton Academy (4-0) 64 8
8. Carterville (4-0) 38 9
9. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 21 7
10. Macomb (4-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 11, Breese Central 7, East Alton-Wood River 3, Columbia 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1, Freeburg 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (13) (3-1) 148 1
2. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 122 2
3. Reed-Custer (1) (4-0) 120 3
4. Princeton (4-0) 107 4
5. Byron (3-1) 86 5
6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (4-0) 73 6
7. Fairbury Prairie Central (4-0) 63 7
8. Eureka (4-0) 54 8
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (4-0) 19 NR
10. Seneca (4-0) 12 NR
(tie) Tolono Unity (3-1) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Peotone 5, Durand-Pecatonica 4.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (12) (4-0) 138 1
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (4-0) 128 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 106 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 97 4
5. North-Mac (4-0) 88 5
6. Knoxville (4-0) 63 6
7. Rockridge (3-1) 47 7
8. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 39 8
9. Johnston City (4-0) 20 10
10. Carmi White County (4-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Pana 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Vandalia 5, Mercer County 4, Farmington 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (15) (4-0) 150 1
2. Athens (4-0) 123 2
3. Colfax Ridgeview (4-0) 121 3
4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 99 5
5. Hope Academy (4-0) 87 6
6. Fulton (3-1) 70 4
7. St. Bede (5-0) 42 NR
8. Shelbyville (4-0) 35 NR
9. Gilman Iroquois West (4-0) 34 T8
10. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 18, Moweaqua Central A&M 11, Tuscola 8, Forreston 6, Dakota 1.