Thursday, September 22, 2022
Week 4 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 3 of the high school football season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Maine South’s Ryan Pothast (2) shows his athleticism with a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Prospect.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Fenger coach Jouscelyn “Knikkie” Mayfield reacts amidst her football team after winning the game against DuSable.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Prospect’s Conor Mitchell (8) puts a big hit on Maine South’s Michael Dellumo (36).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Caramel’s Maurice Davis (4) and Damarrion Arrington (1) join Denny Furlong (11) as he celebrates after one of his touchdowns against Marist.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

McHenry’s Zach Manness (11) stretches for the ball and holds on for a long reception.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel head coach Jordan Lynch celebrates with Blainey Dowling (7) after one of the quarterback’s touchdown passes.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Fenger coach Jouscelyn “Knikkie” Mayfield embraces DuSable coach Konesha “K” Rhea after the game.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel’s new screen gives the fans the opportunity to see replays during the game.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

McHenry’s Joey Crowly (21) elevates to catch a pass despite the defense of Cary-Grove’s Jack Rocen (34).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

DuSable coach Konesha “K” Rhea (left) and Fenger coach Jouscelyn “Knikkie” Mayfield (right) accept Certificates of Excellence for coaching the first high school football game in history between two female coaches.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

