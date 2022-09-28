Suit against nursing home operator claims intentional understaffing has had dangerous results

Residents of several Alden nursing homes in the city and suburbs filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the nursing home operator of endangering residents by understaffing facilities, leading to illness and injury.

“For many years Alden has engaged in an ongoing practice of profiting from systematically and knowingly understaffing the Alden facilities, causing dangerous, distressing, and grossly unsanitary living conditions for thousands of residents,” the suit claims.

“Alden residents suffer severe injuries from falls, acquire pressure ulcers that worsen without treatment, and wait indefensibly long periods to be diagnosed with critical and, at times, life-threatening conditions,” the suit claims.

“Residents have fallen downstairs while strapped to a wheelchair, fractured their neck when dropped by one person using a mechanical lift that requires two people, and ingested poisonous chemicals due to lack of care and supervision. They suffer debilitating pain when staff fail to notice and address fractures,” the suit states.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, names six Alden facilities — three in Chicago and one each Cicero, Harvey and McHenry — that house about 1,400 people combined.

The suit was filed in Cook County and attorneys representing the plaintiffs planned to hold a news conference Wednesday morning.

The suit was filed on behalf of 11 unnamed Alden residents ranging in age from 26 to 82 who are all beneficiaries of Medicaid, the government-funded program that picks up the cost of medical bills for people with low income.

Representatives of Alden didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

