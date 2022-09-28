The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man charged with trying to kidnap woman in West Loop and attacking two other women

In addition to the attempted kidnapping, Quavon Ewing was also charged with attacking a 35-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with trying to kidnap woman in West Loop and attacking two other women
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women in the South Loop Sunday morning.

Quavon Ewing, 32, walked up to a woman in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van, police said. When the woman screamed, he hit her on the head and told her to shut up, according to a police report.

The woman fought off Ewing and a passenger of a ride-sharing service also confronted him, police said. Ewing fled in the maroon van.

Ewing also is charged with attacking a 35-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State Street, police said.

In the Roosevelt attack, Ewing is accused of wrapping his arms around the woman. He let go when the woman bit him in the neck, according to the police report.

In the State Street attack, he is accused of pushing the woman into the corner of the Harrison Street station on the Red Line and pouring a bottle of urine on her, police said.

Ewing was arrested after CTA personnel recognized him from a police alert and notified the department’s mass transit unit.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Next Up In News
Ferrara Candy Co. fined $200K for safety violations at Bellwood factory
Suit against nursing home operator claims intentional understaffing has had dangerous results
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
Boy, 2, critically wounded after shooting himself with gun he found inside Joliet home, police say
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
Well-known West Side house staying, but distinctive pink trim is going
The Latest
Oak Forest’s Janae Kent is the top-ranked senior in Illinois, and is ranked 46th nationally by espnW/HoopGurlz.
High School Basketball
Oak Forest’s Janae Kent a red-hot prospect headed to LSU
Kent is the No. 1 senior in Illinois, and ranked No. 46 in the nation, according to the espnW/HoopGurlz rankings.
By Mike Clark
 
Process areas in operation for chocolate production includes robots, automation and manpower. Ferrara Pan Candies, known for its jawbreakers, lemon heads and Atomic Fireballs, is converting a former distribution center in Bellwood into a full-fledged manufacturing plant, now making a relatively new line of chocolates and in the future, gummy bears. ** Sandra Guy reporting for a story slugged: ECOLFERRARA ** (Photo by Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times)
News
Ferrara Candy Co. fined $200K for safety violations at Bellwood factory
It is the third time in five years the company was cited for amputation hazards at the factory, according to OSHA.
By David Struett
 
The Cardinals celebrate after clinching the NL Central crown.
MLB
Cardinals defeat Brewers to capture NL Central title
The Cardinals (90-65) guaranteed themselves at least a tie with second-place Milwaukee (82-72), and now they own the tiebreaker because the victory Tuesday gave St. Louis an insurmountable 10-8 lead in the season series.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 
Alden Town Manor nursing home, 6120 W. Ogden Ave. in Cicero is one of the six facilities named in a lawsuit alleging the nursing home operator understaffed facilities, endangering residents.
Health
Suit against nursing home operator claims intentional understaffing has had dangerous results
The suit names six Alden facilities in Chicago and the suburbs.
By Mitch Dudek
 
SMU’s Reggie Roberson makes a catch against Texas State in 2020.
Bears
Bears signing WR Reggie Roberson Jr. to practice squad
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Titans in May.
By Patrick Finley
 