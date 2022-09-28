Man charged with trying to kidnap woman in West Loop and attacking two other women

A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women in the South Loop Sunday morning.

Quavon Ewing, 32, walked up to a woman in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, grabbed her arms and tried to pull her into a van, police said. When the woman screamed, he hit her on the head and told her to shut up, according to a police report.

The woman fought off Ewing and a passenger of a ride-sharing service also confronted him, police said. Ewing fled in the maroon van.

Ewing also is charged with attacking a 35-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and a 25-year-old woman in the 600 block of South State Street, police said.

In the Roosevelt attack, Ewing is accused of wrapping his arms around the woman. He let go when the woman bit him in the neck, according to the police report.

In the State Street attack, he is accused of pushing the woman into the corner of the Harrison Street station on the Red Line and pouring a bottle of urine on her, police said.

Ewing was arrested after CTA personnel recognized him from a police alert and notified the department’s mass transit unit.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

