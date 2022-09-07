The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 8-14
Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, Renegade Craft Fair, and Third Percussion in concert are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- In Lynn Nottage’s Tony Award-nominated comedy “Clyde’s,” the hot-tempered Clyde (De’Adre Aziza) manages a staff of formerly incarcerated people who are determined to make the perfect sandwich. The cast also includes Kevin Kenerly, Reza Salazar, Nedra Snipes and Garrett Young; Kate Whoriskey directs. From Sept. 10-Oct. 9 at Goodman Theatre, 150 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25-$80. Visit goodmantheatre.com.
- Kokandy Productions presents “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterpiece about an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London seeking revenge. Kevin Webb stars as Sweeney Todd with Caitlin Jackson as Mrs. Lovett; Derek Van Barham directs. From Sept. 8-Nov. 6. at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $40. Visit kokandyproductions.com.
- Lyric Opera’s 68th season opens with Verdi’s “Ernani,” featuring performances by tenor Russell Thomas, soprano Tamara Wilson, baritone Quinn Kelsey and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn. Performed in Italian with English subtitles. From Sept. 9-Oct. 1 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $40. Visit lyricopera.org.
- “Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster” is Manual Cinema’s adaptation of Mo Williams’ picture book about the unlikely friendship between a monster who longs to be scary and his friend Sam, the most scaredy-cat kid in the world. Illustrated puppets, fuzzy Muppet-style puppets, actors on live cameras and a live soundtrack bring the popular children’s book to life. Sarah Fornace directs. From Sept. 10-Oct. 16 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Tickets: $25-$36. chicagochildrenstheatre.org.
- Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival is a citywide event that showcases Latino theater artists from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America. The festival kicks off with Mexican television stars Maria del Carmen Felix and Mariannela Catano in “La Pajara de San Juan” (Sept. 14-17 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th). More than a dozen productions take place from Sept. 14-Oct. 16. Venues and ticket prices vary. For a complete festival schedule, visit destinosfest.org.
- Shattered Globe Theatre presents Zora Howard’s “Stew,” a drama that explores the unbreakable bond between kinswomen and reveals the power that loss holds over lives when we refuse to share it with others. Malkia Stampley directs. From Sept. 9-Oct. 22 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $45. Visit sgtheatre.org.
- In Angelina Martinez’s play “HOA,” see what happens when a couple finds their dream home in a neighborhood that’s not quite right. Christy Arington directs. From Sept. 9-Oct. 22 at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $25. Visit thefactorytheater.com.
- Bruce Norris’ comedy-drama “Clybourne Park,” inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” tracks a suburban house and the two couples who own it 50 years apart. Kurt Naebig directs. From Sept. 8-Oct. 9 at Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $42. Visit btechicago.com.
- Theatre at the Center returns to live performances with “Once Upon a Farm: A Story, a Family, a Tradition,” Phil Potempa’s new one-man multimedia play that transports audiences to life on a family farm in Northwest Indiana. From Sept. 14-18 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster. Tickets: $30. Visit theatreatthecenter.com.
Music
- Third Coast Percussion kicks off its season with an all Philip Glass program featuring the U.S. premiere of “Aguas da Amazonia (Waters of the Amazon),” a suite inspired by the composer’s visit to Brazil, which captures the majesty of the Amazon waterway. Also on the program, a rare performance of “Perpetulum,” Glass’ first piece for a percussion ensemble. At 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Field Museum, 1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $30. Visit thirdcoastpercussion.com.
- Yola is a singer-songwriter with a big voice and a big vision. The 39-year-old performer’s most recent album, 2021’s “Stand for Myself,” is a sophisticated and diverse mix of symphonic soul and classic pop. Yola recently portrayed “the godmother of rock ’n’ roll” Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” At 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $35, $45. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- The National Museum of Mexican Art presents The Selena Tribute Concert, which celebrates the legacy of the iconic Tex-Mex queen of cumbia. Performers include Tejano singer Jennifer Peña, singer of Mexican regional music Sarah La Morena, singer Karla Perez and Mariachi Perla de Mexico with Tess Lopez. Plus drag performances by Ivanna Rubio, Venus Carangi, Angelica Diamond, Illana’s Illusion and Luna La Catrina. At 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Randolph and Michigan. Admission is free. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.
Museums & Galleries
- Elmhurst Art Museum presents “Sentrock: The Boy Who Wanted to Fly,” the first solo museum show for the Pilsen-based self-taught street artist Sentrock (aka Joseph Perez). The multimedia exhibition features new work that reveals for the first time the origin story of Sentrock’s distinctive Bird City Saint character, which appears in over 20 prominent murals in Chicago and other cities. The exhibit includes a new mural, a 10-foot-tall sculpture, a life-size birdhouse installation, paintings and works on paper. Sept. 9-Jan. 15 Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill, Elmhurst. Admission: $15, students and children free. Visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.
- “I Think We’re Alone Now” is a solo exhibition of work by Chicago multimedia artist Erin Washington, whose multilayered works call into question perception, vulnerability and permanence. From Sept. 10-Nov. 20 at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Admission is free. Visit theccma.org.
Festival Fun
- Pulitzer Prize winner and two-term U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey headlines the 37th annual Printer’s Row Lit Fest. The popular event features new, old, rare and hard-to-find books plus, new this year, a poetry tent curated by The Poetry Foundation. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 10-11 on Dearborn from Ida B. Wells to Polk. Admission is free. For a full schedule, visit printersrowlitfest.org.
- Ravenswood Art Walk features opens studios and galleries, pop-up music performances, an artist market, children’s activities and a beer garden. From 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 10-11 on Ravenswood from Lawrence to Irving Park. Admission: $5 suggested (entrance is at Ravenswood and Berteau). There’s also a launch party, in collaboration with Access Contemporary Music (7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood) featuring performances by Palomar Ensemble, Origin of Animal and Hive Dance Studio. Visit ravenswoodartwalk.org.
- Lakeview East Festival of the Arts features more than 125 artists with paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Plus, live music, interactive children’s area, food booths and an interactive garden. From 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 10 -11 (with additional hours of live music to 10 p.m. on Sept. 10) on Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne. Admission is free. Visit lakevieweastfeatival.com.
- Renegade Craft Fair returns with its always eclectic array of items from artists and crafters. From 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 10-11 on Division from Damen to Ashland. Admission is free. Visit renegadecraft.com.
- 79th Street Renaissance Festival includes a petting zoo, carnival rides, a children’s area with arcade games and basketball hoops, gospel performers and hip-hop artists Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh. From 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at 79th and Racine. Admission is free. Visit gagdc.org.
