Where to find local Bears radio & TV programming all day on game days

Chicago is a Bears town, and Sundays are Bears days. Local radio and TV stations have fans covered with programming practically all day, led by the game broadcast on WBBM-AM 780 and 105.9-FM with play-by-play voice Jeff Joniak, analyst Tom Thayer and sideline reporter Mark Grote. The pregame show begins at 9 a.m., and more coverage follows the game.

Below is a listing of where to find Bears pregame and postgame coverage. Schedules will differ for games on Monday and Thursday nights.

FOX-32

WFLD is the Bears’ TV home, and not just because most of their games will air there. “Fox Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. with Lou Canellis and former Bears quarterback Jim Miller. “Bears Game Day Live” follows at 10:30 with Canellis, Joniak and Thayer.

When Fox doesn’t have a doubleheader, “Bears Postgame live” will follow the game with Canellis, Miller, Anthony Herron and Cassie Carlson, who will be on-site for road games. When another NFL game follows the Bears, the show will move to Ch. 50, sister station WPWR.

The station finishes the day with “Bears Game Night Live” at 10:30 p.m. with Canellis, Joniak and Thayer. That follows its Sunday night sports show, “Sports Zone,” which begins at 10.

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO / NBC 5

NBCSCH resumes “Football Aftershow,” which follows every Bears game. Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt joins the cast of host David Kaplan and analysts Lance Briggs and Alex Brown. Wannstedt replaces Olin Kreutz.

Wannstedt also will appear on Ch. 5’s “Sports Sunday” every week of the season with Leila Rahimi and Mike Berman. The show starts at 10:30 p.m.

WGN TV & RADIO

Ch. 9 will recap Bears games on its nightly “GN Sports,” which starts at 10:30 p.m. On 720-AM, Bears greats Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich return, with Andy Masur hosting. They’ll have a one-hour pregame show starting at 11 a.m. and a two-hour postgame show from 3-5 p.m.

670 THE SCORE

Mike Mulligan, former Bear Patrick Mannelly and Anthony Herron will appear on a pregame show starting at 9 a.m. Mulligan and Mannelly also will handle the postgame show, followed by more Bears talk hosted by Herron.

ESPN 1000

Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller return to host a pregame show starting at 10 a.m. John Jurkovic (aka Jurko) and Peggy Kusinski will host the postgame show.

CBS 2

Marshall Harris and Matt Zahn will handle coverage during their “Sports Xtra” segment of the newscast.

ABC 7

Jim Rose and Miller will handle coverage during the newscast.

