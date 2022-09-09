The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 9, 2022
Sports Media Sports Bears

Where to find local Bears radio & TV programming all day on game days

Coverage is led by the game broadcast on WBBM-AM 780 and 105.9-FM with play-by-play voice Jeff Joniak, analyst Tom Thayer and sideline reporter Mark Grote. The pregame show begins at 9 a.m.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Where to find local Bears radio & TV programming all day on game days
Falcons_Bears_Football.JPG

AP

Chicago is a Bears town, and Sundays are Bears days. Local radio and TV stations have fans covered with programming practically all day, led by the game broadcast on WBBM-AM 780 and 105.9-FM with play-by-play voice Jeff Joniak, analyst Tom Thayer and sideline reporter Mark Grote. The pregame show begins at 9 a.m., and more coverage follows the game.

Below is a listing of where to find Bears pregame and postgame coverage. Schedules will differ for games on Monday and Thursday nights.

FOX-32

WFLD is the Bears’ TV home, and not just because most of their games will air there. “Fox Kickoff” starts at 10 a.m. with Lou Canellis and former Bears quarterback Jim Miller. “Bears Game Day Live” follows at 10:30 with Canellis, Joniak and Thayer.

When Fox doesn’t have a doubleheader, “Bears Postgame live” will follow the game with Canellis, Miller, Anthony Herron and Cassie Carlson, who will be on-site for road games. When another NFL game follows the Bears, the show will move to Ch. 50, sister station WPWR.

The station finishes the day with “Bears Game Night Live” at 10:30 p.m. with Canellis, Joniak and Thayer. That follows its Sunday night sports show, “Sports Zone,” which begins at 10.

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO / NBC 5

NBCSCH resumes “Football Aftershow,” which follows every Bears game. Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt joins the cast of host David Kaplan and analysts Lance Briggs and Alex Brown. Wannstedt replaces Olin Kreutz.

Wannstedt also will appear on Ch. 5’s “Sports Sunday” every week of the season with Leila Rahimi and Mike Berman. The show starts at 10:30 p.m.

WGN TV & RADIO

Ch. 9 will recap Bears games on its nightly “GN Sports,” which starts at 10:30 p.m. On 720-AM, Bears greats Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich return, with Andy Masur hosting. They’ll have a one-hour pregame show starting at 11 a.m. and a two-hour postgame show from 3-5 p.m.

670 THE SCORE

Mike Mulligan, former Bear Patrick Mannelly and Anthony Herron will appear on a pregame show starting at 9 a.m. Mulligan and Mannelly also will handle the postgame show, followed by more Bears talk hosted by Herron.

ESPN 1000

Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller return to host a pregame show starting at 10 a.m. John Jurkovic (aka Jurko) and Peggy Kusinski will host the postgame show.

CBS 2

Marshall Harris and Matt Zahn will handle coverage during their “Sports Xtra” segment of the newscast.

ABC 7

Jim Rose and Miller will handle coverage during the newscast.

Next Up In Sports
BYU investigation claims no racist slurs were made against Duke volleyball player
Pitch clocks, shift limits among changes MLB adopts for 2023
IOC kills plan to send 1972 Olympic basketball silver medals Naismith Hall of Fame
Lurie Garden to Park 566, finding beauty and music in Chicago in natural or wild settings
White Sox pound Athletics from the get-go, slug 5 homers in 14-2 win
Bullish on the Bears? Arlington Heights open receiver of stadium pitch: ‘I’m extremely excited to know they could be coming’
The Latest
BYU_Athletics_generic2.jpeg
College Sports
BYU investigation claims no racist slurs were made against Duke volleyball player
The university said it has lifted a ban on a fan who was identified as directing racial slurs toward Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson during the match. It also apologized to the fan for any hardship the ban caused.
By Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Authorities identify man killed in Zion after shooting at police
The man was shot by a police officer about a block from a home in the 2000 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police and the Lake County coroner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Travelers and locals cast fishing lines from the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonneville, Ore.
Columnists
It’s anglers vs. rich moguls in legal fight over privatizing rivers
A Colorado fisherman has filed a lawsuit to prevent the state government from turning public rivers into private, members-only enclaves.
By Gene Lyons
 
Kids walk on a platform in the middle of Lake Michigan, which has a view of an industrial scene in Indiana, at Calumet Beach on the Far South Side on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, Sept. 3.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 15 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week
Kids enjoy the final days of summer, Chicago police honor fallen officers, the Sky reach the end of the line and more in our best unseen pics of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
R. Kelly’s former business manager, Derrel McDavid, enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Aug. 17 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
Former R. Kelly business manager — now co-defendant — grilled by prosecutors
Derrel McDavid said he believed the singer’s early denials of sex abuse of minors, but now he’s “embarrassed.”
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 