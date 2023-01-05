The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet is joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. as he starts his second term as the Senate Judiciary Committee chair on January 12, 2023.


   
At the Table with Lynn Sweet | January 12, 2023

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet interviews Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., as he starts his second term as the Senate Judiciary Committee chair. He discusses his role in diversifying the federal judiciary, pushing for the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s historic picks

Stream the conversation on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT

RSVP now to get a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.

At the Table with Lynn Sweet
January 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Latest
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave., in the Woodlawn neighborhood, was expected to be repurposed into a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.
Immigration
City delays opening of South Side shelter for asylum seekers amid community concerns, according to alderperson
The former James Wadsworth Elementary School located in Woodlawn was expected to be repurposed this week into a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

 
Thousands of mourners gather in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City to attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement.
Nation/World
Thousands bid farewell to former Pope Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope Francis
Bells tolled and the crowd in St. Peter’s square applauded as pallbearers emerged from a fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica and placed Benedict’s simple cypress coffin before the altar in the square outside.

 
“The Walking Man” in downtown Chicago in 2005.
Chicago
Walking Man’s remains to be interred in Chicago cemetery after donations
Joseph Kromelis was homeless without family in the area and was expected to be buried in the county’s yearly mass burial. But after a series of donations, he will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Cemetery.

 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown on contract extension: ‘I want to stay here’
For Equanimeous St. Brown, the decision was an easy one: he wanted to stay with the Bears next year, and the team wanted him back.

 
Blackhawks defensemen Caleb Jones skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ roster remains in flux, but not enough to make Caleb Jones play forward again
Patrick Kane avoided major injury and might play Friday against the Coyotes. AHL call-ups Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney will definitely play, too. That means the Hawks won’t need to get as creative with their roster as they did Tuesday.

 