At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet interviews Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., as he starts his second term as the Senate Judiciary Committee chair. He discusses his role in diversifying the federal judiciary, pushing for the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s historic picks.

Stream the conversation on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now to get a reminder and easy one-click link an hour before the show airs.