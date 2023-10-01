The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Olympic Sports Sports

Simone Biles leads United State at world gymnastics championships

Biles, who is a five-time all-around world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist, registered the best scores on floor exercise, vault and balance beam.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Simone Biles leads United State at world gymnastics championships
Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Virginia Mayo/AP

ANTWERP, Belgium — Simone Biles led a dominant performance by the U.S. women at the world gymnastics championships, posting an all-around total of 58.865 to lead qualifying through two subdivisions Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who is a five-time all-around world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist, registered the best scores on floor exercise, vault and balance beam and the second-best score behind teammate Shilese Jones on uneven bars through the first portion of qualifying.

The American team of Biles, Jones, Skye Blakely, Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson combined for a total of 171.395, which figures to be the best by a considerable margin by the end of qualifying. Italy was second at 162.230 through two of the 10 subdivisions.

Biles, whose 25 world championship medals (19 of them gold) is already a record, will get a chance to add substantially to that total throughout the week.

The U.S. will be heavily favored to win the team title on Wednesday. The all-around finals are Friday, with event finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Biles, who returned to competition this summer following a two-year break after the Tokyo Olympics, completed her signature Yurchenko double pike vault with ease, scoring a 15.766 even though she voluntarily took a half-point deduction so coach Laurent Landi could stand on the mat as a precaution.

Jones, who won three medals at the 2022 world championships, will join Biles in the all-around finals after posting a total of 56.932 led by a sparkling set on uneven bars, where her 14.833 led all competitors.

Next Up In Sports
Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football
Bears QB Justin Fields posts perfect passer rating in first half
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7
Bears seem ready to concede defeat in disastrous Chase Claypool trade
The Latest
Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield has died at age 57.
MLB
Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throws a pass against Glenbard West.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football
Downers Grove North’s young quarterback, the South Side super bowls, the area’s hottest team and South Elgin’s streak end.
By Michael O’Brien
 
BEARS_100223_16.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields posts perfect passer rating in first half
Even if it was against a defense that makes everyone look good, Justin Fields was exceptional in the first half Sunday, posting the best 30-minute span of his passing career.
By Patrick Finley
 
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points in this week’s AP Top 25.
College Sports
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points but nearly was passed by No. 3 Texas, which received 10 first-place votes and 1,426 points. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns won big on Saturday.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Hersey’s Colton Gumino (1) drops back to pass against Prospect.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7
St. Francis debuts and Joliet Catholic returns.
By Michael O’Brien
 