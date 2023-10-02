The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Chicago Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Kevin M. Birmingham dead at 51

“He passed away in his sleep,” according to an archdiocese spokesperson. It wasn’t clear what caused his death.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Kevin Birmingham, an auxiliary bishop under Cardinal Blase Cupich, has died suddenly, the Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed Monday.

“He passed away in his sleep,’’ said archdiocese spokesperson Yasmin Quiroz. Quiroz said they were preparing an obituary but had no further information immediately, including how he died.

Birmingham was to turn 52 on Saturday, according to a priest who said he was “shocked and saddened” by his death on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Please join me in praying for his soul and for his dear mother during this very difficult moment for her. He was about to turn 52 this week,’’ the priest said on X.

Birmingham was ordained as a priest on May 24, 1997, and appointed auxiliary bishop of Chicago and titular bishop of Dolia on Sept. 11, 2020, according to the archdiocese. He was born Oct. 7, 1971 in Oak Lawn.

Birmingham graduated in 1997 from the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein and attended Niles College Seminary, according to the archdiocese. He graduated in 1989 from Quigley South High School in Chicago and attended Chicago Ridge Public School District for elementary school.

Birmingham, who was currently the director of the Department of Parish Vitality and Mission since July 2020, was administrative secretary to Cardinal Blase Cupich from November 2014 through June of 2002, according to the archdiocese. He was the Dean of Deanery III-A from 2013 through 2014 and pastor, Maternity BVM Parish in Chicago from 2011 until 2014.

Birmingham was part of the Presbyteral Council from 2006 through 2014 and was pastor of St. Anne Parish in Hazel Crest from 2005 through 2011.

Birmingham was on the priests’ placement board from 2005 through 2009 and was associate pastor of St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park from 2001 through 2005. Birmingham was the associate pastor of St. Benedict Parish in Blue Island from 1997 through 2001 and associate pastor at St. Peter Claver Mission in Robbins from 1997 through 2001, the archdiocese said.

Check back for details on this developing story.

