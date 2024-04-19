The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Bears Sports Obituaries

Former Bears executive Bill Tobin dies at age 83

Tobin was a longtime Bears executive who served as the team’s de facto general manager from 1986-92.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Former Bears executive Bill Tobin dies at age 83
Former Bears executive Bill Tobin

Bill Tobin, director of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts, is shown Jan. 7, 1994 in Indianapolis.

Michael Conroy/AP

Bill Tobin, a longtime Bears executive who served as the team’s de facto general manager from 1986-92, has died at 83, the Bengals announced Friday.

Tobin worked for the Bears from 1975-1993, during which the Bears won one Super Bowl and made the playoffs nine times.

A former Missouri running back, Tobin became the Bears’ pro scouting director in 1975 and was named player personnel director nine years later.

With Tobin as vice president of personnel — the de facto GM spot — the Bears finished first in their division four times.

While he was with the team, the Bears drafted six Pro Football Hall of Famers.

“Bill was relentless in pursuing a single goal: making the Bears better,” chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement released by the team. “He had a keen eye for talent and he passionately advocated for players he believed in. He helped build the greatest team in NFL history — the ’85 Bears — and for that we are forever grateful.”

He became the Colts’ GM in 1994, lasting three years, and worked for the Lions before eventually joining the Bengals in 2003. He worked in their scouting office — and for his son Duke, the Bengals’ player personnel director — until 2022.

“He had an eye for players and what they would develop into,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. If he said the guy was a good player, then he was a good player; that’s all I would need to know. We will miss him.”


Next Up In Chicago Bears
Polling Place: Is it time for the Cubs to pull Kyle Hendricks from the rotation?
Once the Bears land Caleb Williams, the real work — and pressure — begins
Simone Biles: 'Nothing foul' about comments made by her husband, new Bear Jonathan Owens
Thanks partly to NIL, fewer underclassmen enter NFL Draft
Bears hire Chiefs executive Ted Crews to run public relations ahead of QB Caleb Williams' likely arrival
QB decision is Bears GM Ryan Poles' moment of truth
The Latest
jayhernandez.jpg
La Voz Chicago
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
Jay Hernández, su protagonista y productor, destacó la importancia de contar las historias de la comunidad: “Debemos ser representados y escuchados”.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
La Voz Chicago
Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades
Los usuarios de Chicago ahora pueden encontrar una marca de verificación azul bajo su nombre, como parte del proceso de verificación de usuarios de Uber.
By Jessica Ma
 
La Voz Chicago
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes
Los comisionados apoyaron mayoritariamente el envío de dinero en efectivo a la Municipalidad, pero expresaron su preocupación por asegurarse que utilicen el dinero para el uso que está destinado.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
20221111028.bmp
Crime
Kim Foxx won't take sides on request by man facing rape trial for 'certificate of innocence' in murder case
William Dukes Jr. was acquitted of the 1993 killings of a Cicero woman and her granddaughter after a second trial in 2019. In 2022, he was arrested in an unrelated sexual assault case in Chicago.
By Frank Main and Matthew Hendrickson
 
Northwestern football helmets at an NCAA college football against Stanford in Evanston, Ill, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015.
College Sports
NCAA approves helmet radios for next football season
An NFL-style two-minute warning was also OK’d.
By Associated Press
 