2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule

Here’s the full list of IHSA state football quarterfinals. Dates and times will be revealed Monday. Click on the class for the scores from previous rounds
(1) Loyola at (24) St. Ignatius
(4) Edwardsville at (5) York
(2) Lincoln-Way East at (10) Warren
(6) Maine South at (3) Barrington
(1) Normal at (9) Glenbard East
(13) Downers Grove North at (12) Lincoln-Way West
(7) Batavia at (2) Hononegah
(6) Mount Carmel at (3) Quincy
(4) Belvidere North at (1) Lake Zurich
(7) Geneva at (3) Cary-Grove
(4) East St. Louis at (1) Kankakee
(2) Washington, Ill. at (6) Glenwood
(4) Morgan Park at (8) St. Francis
(15) Nazareth at (6) Carmel
(12) Joliet Catholic at (1) Morris
(3) Highland at (15) Providence
(8) Sandwich at (4) Wheaton Academy
(11) St. Laurence at (7) IC Catholic
(4) Breese Central at (1) Rochester
(2) Murphysboro at (11) Harrisburg
(5) Durand-Pecatonica at (1) Byron
(6) Montini at (2) Princeton
(4) Mt. Carmel, Ill. at (9) Tolono Unity
(3) Roxana at (7) Olympia
(5) Wilmington at (1) Seneca
(3) Bloomington Central Catholic at (2) Maroa-Forsyth
(4) Athens at (8) Nashville
(11) Breese Mater Dei at (2) Shelbyville
(4) Annawan-Wethersfield at (1) Lena-Winslow
(3) Hope Academy at (10) ROWVA
(4) Belleville Althoff at (1) Camp Point Central
(3) Greenfield-Northwestern at (2) Sesser-Valier