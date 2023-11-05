The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Nazareth’s Jake Cestone (7) celebrates his long reception with fellow receiver Trenton Walker (19).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Here’s the full list of IHSA state football quarterfinals. Dates and times will be revealed Monday. Click on the class for the scores from previous rounds

CLASS 8A

(1) Loyola at (24) St. Ignatius

(4) Edwardsville at (5) York

(2) Lincoln-Way East at (10) Warren

(6) Maine South at (3) Barrington

CLASS 7A

(1) Normal at (9) Glenbard East

(13) Downers Grove North at (12) Lincoln-Way West

(7) Batavia at (2) Hononegah

(6) Mount Carmel at (3) Quincy

CLASS 6A

(4) Belvidere North at (1) Lake Zurich

(7) Geneva at (3) Cary-Grove

(4) East St. Louis at (1) Kankakee

(2) Washington, Ill. at (6) Glenwood

CLASS 5A

(4) Morgan Park at (8) St. Francis

(15) Nazareth at (6) Carmel

(12) Joliet Catholic at (1) Morris

(3) Highland at (15) Providence

CLASS 4A

(8) Sandwich at (4) Wheaton Academy

(11) St. Laurence at (7) IC Catholic

(4) Breese Central at (1) Rochester

(2) Murphysboro at (11) Harrisburg

CLASS 3A

(5) Durand-Pecatonica at (1) Byron

(6) Montini at (2) Princeton

(4) Mt. Carmel, Ill. at (9) Tolono Unity

(3) Roxana at (7) Olympia

CLASS 2A

(5) Wilmington at (1) Seneca

(3) Bloomington Central Catholic at (2) Maroa-Forsyth

(4) Athens at (8) Nashville

(11) Breese Mater Dei at (2) Shelbyville

CLASS 1A

(4) Annawan-Wethersfield at (1) Lena-Winslow

(3) Hope Academy at (10) ROWVA

(4) Belleville Althoff at (1) Camp Point Central

(3) Greenfield-Northwestern at (2) Sesser-Valier

