McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning Feb. 20

Shamrock Shake lovers, mark your calendars.

The annual minty green, mint-flavored shake returns to McDonald’s menu on Feb. 20, the fast-food chain says.

Also coming back: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which debuted in February 2020 in honor of the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary.

The Shamrock Shake, which was introduced way back in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes blended Oreo cookie pieces mixed in. Both treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last, according to a statement from the fast food corporation.

Not to be out-shaked, Arby’s is offering its own mint chocolate shake, topped with whipped cream and Andes Candy pieces at select locations nationwide.

A Connecticut McDonald’s owner and operator Hal Rosen created the Shamrock Shake in 1967 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Even though the Shamrock Shake was introduced more than 50 years ago, it was only in 2012 that the treat became available nationwide.

