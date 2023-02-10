The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No letdown: Benet beats Marist for its 11th consecutive win

The Redwings are the only top-level team in the area that hasn’t had a letdown this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No letdown: Benet beats Marist for its 11th consecutive win
Benet’s Niko Abusara (23) slams home a basket in the second half against Marist.

Benet’s Niko Abusara (23) slams home a basket in the second half against Marist.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The Illinois High School Association released the state playoff brackets on Friday afternoon. Most teams were on the bus heading to a game or already in the gym preparing to play. 

It can be hard to stay focused on the task at hand when the road to the state championship has finally been revealed. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t faze No. 2 Benet, which knocked off No. 19 Marist 60-53 on Friday in Chicago. 

The Redwings (27-1, 15-0 East Suburban Catholic) are the only top-level team in the area that hasn’t had a letdown this season. Even after knocking off Kenwood in late January, Benet remained locked in and didn’t suffer an upset. 

“We made sure not to get inflated heads,” Redwings point guard Brayden Fagbemi said. “We stayed level-headed and used the momentum from that game to ride as far as we could. It’s important to keep getting better every day. Just because we beat Kenwood it doesn’t mean we are the best team in the state.”

Marist (23-6, 12-3) never let Benet build a big lead. The RedHawks led early and the game was tied when Benet closed the third quarter with a 9-2 run. 

“They are really tough to guard,” Redwings coach Gene Heidkamp said. “They run great stuff and have five scoring options on the floor. We had to grind it out and come up with some stops down the stretch.”

The RedHawks have beaten some good teams this season, but they rely on several very talented young players and have repeatedly come up just short against the area’s best teams. 

“We are out there with a lot of 14 year olds and it just comes down to a shot or two that we can’t get to pull out the win,” Marist coach Brian Hynes said. “I just want the kids to get that feeling that we are getting over the hump.”

Niko Abusara led Benet with 13 points and eight rebounds and Fagbemi scored 14 points. Junior Parker Sulaver provided a big lift in the first half and finished with 10 points for the Redwings. 

“The guys have done a good job of focusing on what’s in front of them,” Heidkamp said. “We are not going to overpower anybody with our size and athleticism. We have to play every time we step out on the floor.”

Senior Justin Lang scored 15 for Marist and freshman Adoni Vassilakis added 14. Sophomore Marquis Vance was ferocious in the post, finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds. 

The future is bright for the young RedHawks, who picked up the No. 4 seed in the St. Rita sectional. 

Benet is the top seed in the Bartlett sectional. The Redwings would be the favorite in every game all the way to the Class 4A state championship in Champaign. 

“We have a pretty good idea of what we have to do,” Heidkamp said. “You have to go in to the playoffs playing your best basketball. We’ve done a pretty good job so far but there’s so much left to do.”

Watch the final minute of Benet at Marist:

Next Up In High School Sports
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Kenwood vs. Simeon for the city title: ‘We want to send Rob out too’
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting the top games
Kenwood big man Jaden Smith emerges in city semifinal win
Simeon beats Curie in four-overtime thriller
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
A CTA Blue Line train approaches the Harlem stop.
Crime
Man shot during argument on Blue Line train on Near West Side
He was arguing with someone who pulled out a handgun and fired shots in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A company tied to real estate magnate Elzie Higginbottom, seen here at a 2021 event, gave a $50,000 political contribution to a fund supporting incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection.
Elections
Businessman lands big deal with CTA, then helps Lightfoot’s reelection effort
The 77 Committee is the name of the fledgling effort by Lightfoot allies to bolster the embattled first-term mayor in the Feb. 28 election — often in ways she may not legally be able to do herself.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Aleta Clark, the founder anti-gun violence group Hugs No Slugs, sits in the lobby of a downtown hotel.
News
Angered by canceled hotel stay, advocate for homeless men now plans her own shelter
Dr. Aleta Clark brought the group, who normally live in tents in Pilsen, to stay at a hotel for a month. After the hotel canceled the reservations, Clark decided she would carry out a dream to open a transitional housing center.
By Michael Loria
 
Justin Tranter, songwriter for the Paramount+ television series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago Academy for the Arts receives ‘transformative’ gift from famous alum
Songwriter Justin Tranter is donating $500,000 to the school to support scholarship programs for students in need.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
A Chicago police officer tries to move Andre Smith on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, as he and Luis Cardona stand in the street and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants,
Immigration
Police issue citations as activists attempt to enter shuttered Woodlawn school housing newly arrived immigrants
The city’s plans to transform the shuttered James Wadsworth Elementary School into a temporary shelter for migrants seeking asylum has been met with controversy in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
By Elvia Malagón
 