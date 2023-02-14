The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Neuqua Valley wins the DuPage Valley, ends DeKalb’s stranglehold on the conference

The Wildcats haven’t cracked the Super 25 at any point this season, but are playing like a ranked team now.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Neuqua Valley wins the DuPage Valley, ends DeKalb’s stranglehold on the conference
Neuqua Valley’s Luke Kinkade (32) shoots a three against DeKalb.

Neuqua Valley’s Luke Kinkade (32) shoots a three against DeKalb.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

DeKalb joined the DuPage Valley Conference (and entered the Sun-Times’ coverage area) four years ago. 

The Barbs have owned the DVC, winning conference the first three years. That streak officially came to an end on Tuesday in Naperville. 

Neuqua Valley, which already had won a share of the conference title, beat the Barbs 76-70 to win it outright. DeKalb is very young this season and had been out of the running for the conference crown for a while.

“They have run this conference since they joined,” Wildcats senior Nick Lendino said. “So I know they wanted to do everything they could to take it away from us, even though they couldn’t win it. So we had to put in that one extra degree of hard work to pull off the championship.”

The game was played at a high level and a blistering pace.

“I hate this,” Neuqua Valley coach Todd Sutton joked. “I like those 43-41 games. When we are making all those shots it means we aren’t going to play defense.”

Lendino scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Junior Luke Kinkade led the Wildcats (24-7, 8-2) with 23 points and six rebounds. 

“At the beginning of the season everyone counted us out and now we won the conference,” Kinkade said. “Everyone is confused, wondering where Neuqua came from. It’s cool.”

Neuqua Valley beat Bolingbrook on Feb. 7 and that opened plenty of eyes. The Wildcats hit a rough patch in mid-January, losing three of four games. 

“We couldn’t make a shot,” Sutton said. “That has really turned around. But it can always turn around again.”

Neuqua Valley’s confidence is soaring. The Wildcats shot 7-for-16 from three-point range and had eight players score in the game. The offense was fast, decisive and successful. 

“It’s our attitude now,” Kinkade said. “Mentally during the bad stretch we were in our heads and now we know if we miss it isn’t a big deal. We’ll just keep shooting and start making the threes.”

Neuqua Valley is the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A Bolingbrook sectional. The Wildcats haven’t cracked the Super 25 at any point this season, but are playing like a ranked team now. 

“We can do some damage in the playoffs,” Kinkade said. “We are a team that everyone looks at us and thinks they can beat us. But we can beat a lot of teams in that regional and people will see that as the first and second rounds go by.”

The Barbs (21-10, 4-6) are one of the area’s best young teams, talented enough to play for a sectional title next month. Sophomore guard Sean Reynolds showcased an impressive overall game and finished with 31 points and five rebounds. Freshman Davon Grant had 11 points and eight rebounds junior Eric Rosenow added 11 points. 

DeKalb is the one of two No. 1 seeds in the Class 4A Rockford Jefferson Sectional, which is broken into two sub-sectionals. 

“That was a very tough game,” Sutton said. “Their offense is incredible.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Sectional notebook: Insights and observations on the IHSA state playoff bracket
No Shot Clock, Ep. 151: Regular season winners, city tournament review
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 12, 2023
Robert Smith goes out on top: Simeon beats Kenwood in OT to win the city title
The Latest
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 11, 2022 US Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) listens as US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, regarding the 2023 budget request for the Commerce Department, on Capitol Hill. - Veteran Democrat Dianne Feinstein,
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection in 2024
Dianne Feinstein has been a trailblazer, dating back to her tenure as the first female mayor of San Francisco and stretching to the Senate, where she’s served since 1992.
By Michael R. Blood | Associated Press
 
FILE - In this October 21, 1971 file photo, Nobel Prize winning poet Pablo Neruda sits in Paris France. Neruda was awarded his Nobel in 1971. Forensic experts have determined that Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was poisoned, Rodolfo Reyes, the Nobel Prize winner’s nephew, said on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File) ORG XMIT: XLAT110
Nation/World
Experts found Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was poisoned, his nephew says
Forensic experts plan to release a report Wednesday. The official position has been that Pablo Neruda died of prostate cancer, but his driver has said he was poisoned.
By Eva Vergara | Associated Press
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (left) and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (right) participate in a Leaders Network meeting in the Columbus Park Refectory on Tuesday.
Elections
Lightfoot steps up attacks on Johnson, hoping to purge his surge: ‘Brandon’s not better. Brandon is bad for Chicago’
With money pouring into his $3.1 million campaign fund, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has been blanketing the airwaves with commercials touting his plan to “invest in people.” The mayor counters that his tax-the-rich plan will drive business from the city.
By Fran Spielman
 
Construction, now stopped, has begun on a boxy building near the picturesque, historic and landmarked Humboldt Park Receptory and Stable Building.
Editorials
Go back to square one on Humboldt Park building that was under construction without approval
No work should resume on the structure until all stakeholders have had a chance to examine construction plans.
By CST Editorial Board
 
nws_wind_advisory.jpeg
Weather
Wind advisory issued for northeast Illinois until Wednesday afternoon
The southwest winds are mostly in the 20-25 mph range, with gusts reaching 50 mph.
By Sun-Times Wire
 