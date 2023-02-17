The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
Mourners attend an interfaith gathering and vigil at the Turkish American Society of Chicago in Mount Prospect to remember those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Picture Chicago: Check out 14 must-see photos from the last week in news

Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago for the Feb. 28 election, the country’s first major auto show of the year kicked off at McCormick Place, and more from Sun-Times photographers’ best recent photos.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Attendees browse different vehicles on display at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, Sunday, Feb. 12. In all, 27 manufacturers showed off their latest vehicles in the country’s first major auto show of the year.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jontae Adams holds the favorite stuffed animal of his 7-year-old daughter, Jaslyn Adams, on a porch, Tuesday, Feb. 14. Jaslyn, who he called “Pinky,” was killed and Jontae Adams was shot in the back on April 18, 2021 while they were at a McDonald’s drive-thru at the corner of Roosevelt Road and Kedzie Avenue.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists protest outside the Lyric Opera of Chicago over the showing of Joffrey Ballet’s “Anna Karenina,” Wednesday, Feb. 15. The gathering was mostly peaceful, but there were a few heated exchanges between dance fans and demonstrators. The Joffrey dedicated the performance to Ukraine.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Anna Wilk, a K-9 officer with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office who expressed interest in volunteering for PAWS, plays with Sanoma after a news conference at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center and Lurie Clinic in Little Village, Thursday, Feb. 16. The sheriff’s office and PAWS announced a partnership that allows officers to attempt to destress by volunteering to walk and interact with dogs and cats.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dakotah Earley, 24, and his mother, Joy Dobbs, listen as their attorneys talk about a federal lawsuit filed against the city of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department, Thursday, Feb. 9. In May 2022, Earley was shot three times in the head and back when he was confronted by a gunman who stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun and demanded his cellphone.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

9th Ward aldermanic candidate Cleopatra Draper sits in the window at her Roseland neighborhood campaign office while working campaign volunteers are reflected on a mirror, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia early votes in the Feb. 28 municipal election at the Rudy Lozano Branch Library in Pilsen, Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia takes a picture of his wife, Evelyn, with her “I Voted!” sticker after the couple early voted together in the Feb. 28 municipal election at the Rudy Lozano Branch Library in Pilsen, Tuesday morning, Feb. 14.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man sleeps next to an elevator bank near Terminal 2 at O’hare International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 16. Conservative media has recently painted a bleak picture of homelessness at the airport. The mayor and others who work in the field dispute this.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Donald Moroney, nephew of Mary Agnes Moroney who’s been missing since May 15, 1930, holds up a Life magazine article about his missing aunt at a home in Flanagan in September 2018. A new investigation into the kidnapping led Mary Agnes Moroney’s family to conclude she grew up as Jeanette Burchard, became a nurse and had three children, and died in Florida 20 years ago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Attendees check out a prototype of the personal electric vehicle I-Road at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, Sunday, Feb. 12. In all, 27 manufacturers showed off their latest vehicles in the country’s first major auto show of the year.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jennifer Willis, 50, kisses her boyfriend Larry Levon, 59, who is holding up seven fingers to symbolize the seven years they’ve been together, during a “Loveday Celebration” at the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church in East Garfield Park, Tuesday, Feb. 14. The church planned to provide food, clothes and hygiene kits to about 750 people experiencing homelessness to celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to Pastor Cornelius Parks.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Matthew Brewer owns the city’s first Black-owned marijuana dispensary, the Grasshopper Club weed shop at 2551 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

