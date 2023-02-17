The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?

There are no treatments to slow or stop the disease, but some interventions can help manage symptoms.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?
In this 2019 file photo, Bruce Willis poses on arrival for the European premiere of “Glass” in central London. Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

In this 2019 file photo, Bruce Willis poses on arrival for the European premiere of “Glass” in central London. Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

Getty

Bruce Willis’ family has announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The announcement Thursday came about a year after his family said that Willis would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that leads to speaking, reading and writing problems.

Here’s some details on the condition:

What is frontotemporal dementia?

There are different types of dementia, and the frontotemporal form affects regions in the front and sides of the brain. Because it causes problems with behavior and language, aphasia can be a symptom.

It’s caused by damage to neurons, the brain’s information carriers, but the underlying reasons for a particular case are often unclear. People with a family history of the condition are more likely to develop it. It’s rare and tends to happen at a younger age than other forms of dementia, between ages 45 and 65.

The terms frontotemporal disorders and frontotemporal dementia are sometimes shortened to FTD.

What are other symptoms of FTD?

Symptoms can include emotional problems and physical difficulties, such as trouble walking. Symptoms tend to worsen over time, though progression varies by person.

The statement from the actor’s family said communication problems “are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces.”

Can FTD be treated?

There are no treatments to slow or stop the disease, but some interventions can help manage symptoms.

Some patients receive antidepressants or drugs for Parkinson’s, which has some overlapping symptoms with frontotemporal dementia. Many also work with speech therapists to manage communication difficulties and physical therapists to try to improve movement.

People with the condition are more likely to have complications from things like falls, injuries or infections. The average life expectancy after symptoms emerge is seven to 13 years, according to researchers.

Next Up In Entertainment
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter talks about final moments with her mom
Bridgeport artist ZorZorZor’s South Loop alley mural won her a distant fan and a paid commission
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia lightens up on a slick, breezy con-artist series
Dear Abby: Mom gets jealous of time I spend with my partner’s family
‘Of an Age’ as tedious as its lengthy road trip
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023
The Latest
Singer Olivia Newton John (right) and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi arrive at Grammy Jams’ celebration of Stevie Wonder at the Orpheum Theater on Dec 10, 2005, in Los Angeles.
Music
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter talks about final moments with her mom
Newton-John’s widower John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi sat down for a joint TV interview with the “Today” show’s Hoda Kotb, their first since Newton-John’s death in August.
By Elise Brisco | USA Today
 
At least 100 people attend an interfaith gathering and vigil at the Turkish American Society of Chicago in Mount Prospect to remember those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Check out 14 must-see photos from the last week in news
Monday was the first day of in-person early voting in Chicago for the Feb. 28 election, the country’s first major auto show of the year kicked off at McCormick Place, and more from Sun-Times photographers’ best recent photos.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Ana Guajardo (from left), Peter Chico and Óscar Sanchez are among five candidates running for the Chicago City Council in the 10th ward.
Elections
In the 10th Ward, 5 vie to succeed Garza, while, in 12th, new appointee faces one challenger
Yessenia Carreón, Peter Chico, Ana Guajardo, Óscar Sanchez and Jessica Venegas are running in the 10th. And newly appointed 12th Ward Ald. Anabel Abarca will face Julia Ramirez Feb. 28.
By Brett Chase
 
The Bridgeport artist who goes by ZorZorZor painted this mural in an alley off Harrison Street between Michigan and Wabash avenues.
Murals and Mosaics
Bridgeport artist ZorZorZor’s South Loop alley mural won her a distant fan and a paid commission
Creating art in such out-of-the-way spots feels “more real, more genuine,” she says. A woman in California saw a photo of it and had her do a painting based on the mural.
By Sun-Times staff
 
“The Company You Keep” stars Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim.
Movies and TV
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia lightens up on a slick, breezy con-artist series
On ABC’s fast-paced show, ‘This Is Us’ star switches to action as a working-class crook from a family of grifters.
By Richard Roeper
 