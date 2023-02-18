The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 18, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the IHSA state playoff games.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Burlington Central players are brought to their feat by Caden West’s (not pictured) ball as he drove to the basket against Huntley.

Allen Cunnningham/For the Sun-Times

NON CONFERENCE

Don Bosco at Lake Forest Academy, 5:00

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 4A

(Regional - Quarter-Final)

BARRINGTON SECTIONAL

Warren

Round Lake at Zion-Benton, 1:00

NEW TRIER SECTIONAL

Niles North

Elk Grove at Maine West, 1:00

BARTLETT SECTIONAL

West Chicago

West Chicago at Glenbard East, 1:00

JEFFERSON SECTIONAL

Hononegah

Hononegah at Harlem, 7:00

Streamwood

Streamwood at Elgin, 1:00

ST. RITA SECTIONAL

Rich

Reavis at Shepard, 5:00

Eisenhower

Hubbard at Eisenhower, 2:00

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Oak Park-River Forest

Juarez at Argo, 1:00

Lane

Kelly at Proviso West, 2:00

BOLINGBROOK SECTIONAL

Joliet West

Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 4:00

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 3A

(Regional - Quarter-Final)

DE LA SALLE SECTIONAL

Schurz

ITW-Speer at Pritzker, 8:30a

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Lake Forest

Senn at North Chicago, 4:30

Lakes

Northtown at Northside, 5:30

Deerfield

Mather at Amundsen, 1:00

HILLCREST SECTIONAL

Brooks

Washington at Crete-Monee, 12:00

Thornton

Vocational at Thornridge, 10:00

BURLINGTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Belvidere

Harvard at Belvidere, 4:00

Kaneland

IMSA at Plano, 1:00

Woodstock

Crystal Lake Central at Woodstock, 1:00

GALESBURG SECTIONAL

Dunlap

Geneseo at Galesburg, 3:00

Peoria Central

Limestone at Notre Dame, 7:00

Morris

Rochelle at Morris, 1:00

CENTRALIA SECTIONAL

Mt. Vernon

Effingham at Marion, 6:30

Belthalto

Cahokia at Belthalto, 2:00

MACARTHUR SECTIONAL

Champaign Central

Rantoul at Danville, 1:00

Mattoon

Mattoon at Eisenhower (Decatur), 6:00

Rochester

Springfield at Rochester, 2:00

Normal West

Urbana at Bloomington, 6:00

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 2A

(Regional - Quarter-Final - Chicago Area)

CHRIST THE KING SECTIONAL

North Lawndale

Legal Prep at Raby, 2:00

Cristo Rey at North Lawndale, 1:00

Rowe-Clark at Orr, 2:00

Clemente

Golder at Clemente, 5:30

Noble Street at Ogden, 5:30

DePaul

Marine at Noble Academy, 1:00

Disney at Holy Trinity, 2:00

Crane

Phoenix at Intrinsic-Downtown, 1:00

DRW Prep at Farragut, 5:00

Rauner at Crane, 5:00

JULIAN

South Shore

EPIC at Harlan, 5:00

South Shore at Longwood, 3:00

Leo at Butler, 2:00

Dyett

UC-Woodlawn at University High, 6:00

DuSable at King, 5:00

Dunbar

ACERO-Soto at Chicago Military, 4:00

ACERO-Garcia at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 3:00

Joliet Catholic

Chicago Christian at Carver, 6:00

Southland at Julian, 5:00

JOHNSBURG SECTIONAL

Genoa-Kingston

Aurora Central at Genoa-Kingston, 4:00

Marengo at Sandwich, 3:00

Northridge

Rickover at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 2:00

Sullivan at Chicago Academy, 1:00

Lisle

Westmont at Montini, 4:00

Intrinsic-Belmont at Timothy Christian, 1:00

Rockford Lutheran

North Boone at Marian Central, 2:00

Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:00

ORION SECTIONAL

Bureau Valley

Bureau Valley at Hall, 1:00

Illinois Valley Central at Kewanee, 1:00

Byron

Mendota at Rock Falls, 6:00

Oregon at Winnebago, 6:00

HERSCHER SECTIONAL

Momence

Manteno at Momence, 2:00

Herscher at Peotone, 1:00

Prairie Central

Clifton Central at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 1:00

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Monticello, 4:00

Seneca

El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest, 5:00

Wilmington at McNamara, 5:00

Coal City at Reed-Custer, 1:00

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 1A

(Regional - Quarter-Final - Chicago Area)

BUSHNELL-PRAIRIE CITY SECTIONAL

Princeville

Lowpoint-Washburn at Peoria Christian, 3:00

Peoria Quest at Peoria Heights, 4:00

Wetherfield at Stark County, 6:00

Brimfield at Princeville, 5:00

PUTNAM COUNTY SECTIONAL

Corliss

Excel-South Shore at Bowen, 1:00

Hirsch at Ellison, 1:00

Dwight

Morgan Park Academy at Serena, 1:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 6:30

Unity Christian at Putnam County, 6:00

Fenger at Yorkville Christian, 1:00

Midland

Woodland at St. Bede, 2:00

DePue at Midland, 6:00

Henry-Senachwine at Newark, 1:00

Horizon-Southwest

Excel-Englewood at Urban Prep-Englewood, 1:00

ACE Amandla at Richards (Chgo), 3:00

Horizon-Southwest at Tilden, 1:00

HEYWORTH SECTIONAL

Ridgeview

Tri-Point at Lexington, 3:00

Flanagan-Cornell at Calvary Christian, 4:00

Roanoke-Benson at Milford, 1:00

Ridgeview at LeRoy, 2:00

Watseka

Grace Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6:00

Watseka at Donovan, 6:00

Cissna Park at Grant Park, 1:00

Illinois Lutheran at St. Anne, 4:00

ELGIN SECTIONAL

Lycee Francais

Lycee Francais at Wolcott, 1:00

ACERO-Cruz at Austin, 2:00

Waldorf at Beacon, 4:30

Walther Christian

MCC Academy at Harvest Christian, 1:00

Christian Heritage at Walther Christian, 12:00

Islamic Foundation at Ida Crown, 8:00

Fasman Yeshiva at North Shore, 7:30

Hinckley-Big Rock

Mooseheart at CPSA, 3:00

Schaumburg Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:30

Westminster Christian at Elgin Academy, 1:00

Marshall

Spry at Marshall, 1:00

Collins at Chicago Tech, 5:30

Urban Prep-West at Manley, 5:00

Providence-St. Mel at Horizon-McKinley, 1:00

EASTLAND SECTIONAL

Ashton-Franklin Center

Leland at Pecatonica, 4:00

Indian Creek at Ashton-Franklin Center, 1:00

Amboy at Dakota, 3:00

LaMoille at Earlville, 1:00

South Beloit

Somonauk at Polo, 4:00

Hiawatha at Durand, 1:00

Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 1:00

