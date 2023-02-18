Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, February 18, 2023
NON CONFERENCE
Don Bosco at Lake Forest Academy, 5:00
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 4A
(Regional - Quarter-Final)
BARRINGTON SECTIONAL
Warren
Round Lake at Zion-Benton, 1:00
NEW TRIER SECTIONAL
Niles North
Elk Grove at Maine West, 1:00
BARTLETT SECTIONAL
West Chicago
West Chicago at Glenbard East, 1:00
JEFFERSON SECTIONAL
Hononegah
Hononegah at Harlem, 7:00
Streamwood
Streamwood at Elgin, 1:00
ST. RITA SECTIONAL
Rich
Reavis at Shepard, 5:00
Eisenhower
Hubbard at Eisenhower, 2:00
HINSDALE CENTRAL
Oak Park-River Forest
Juarez at Argo, 1:00
Lane
Kelly at Proviso West, 2:00
BOLINGBROOK SECTIONAL
Joliet West
Plainfield Central at Joliet Central, 4:00
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 3A
(Regional - Quarter-Final)
DE LA SALLE SECTIONAL
Schurz
ITW-Speer at Pritzker, 8:30a
GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Lake Forest
Senn at North Chicago, 4:30
Lakes
Northtown at Northside, 5:30
Deerfield
Mather at Amundsen, 1:00
HILLCREST SECTIONAL
Brooks
Washington at Crete-Monee, 12:00
Thornton
Vocational at Thornridge, 10:00
BURLINGTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Belvidere
Harvard at Belvidere, 4:00
Kaneland
IMSA at Plano, 1:00
Woodstock
Crystal Lake Central at Woodstock, 1:00
GALESBURG SECTIONAL
Dunlap
Geneseo at Galesburg, 3:00
Peoria Central
Limestone at Notre Dame, 7:00
Morris
Rochelle at Morris, 1:00
CENTRALIA SECTIONAL
Mt. Vernon
Effingham at Marion, 6:30
Belthalto
Cahokia at Belthalto, 2:00
MACARTHUR SECTIONAL
Champaign Central
Rantoul at Danville, 1:00
Mattoon
Mattoon at Eisenhower (Decatur), 6:00
Rochester
Springfield at Rochester, 2:00
Normal West
Urbana at Bloomington, 6:00
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 2A
(Regional - Quarter-Final - Chicago Area)
CHRIST THE KING SECTIONAL
North Lawndale
Legal Prep at Raby, 2:00
Cristo Rey at North Lawndale, 1:00
Rowe-Clark at Orr, 2:00
Clemente
Golder at Clemente, 5:30
Noble Street at Ogden, 5:30
DePaul
Marine at Noble Academy, 1:00
Disney at Holy Trinity, 2:00
Crane
Phoenix at Intrinsic-Downtown, 1:00
DRW Prep at Farragut, 5:00
Rauner at Crane, 5:00
JULIAN
South Shore
EPIC at Harlan, 5:00
South Shore at Longwood, 3:00
Leo at Butler, 2:00
Dyett
UC-Woodlawn at University High, 6:00
DuSable at King, 5:00
Dunbar
ACERO-Soto at Chicago Military, 4:00
ACERO-Garcia at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 3:00
Joliet Catholic
Chicago Christian at Carver, 6:00
Southland at Julian, 5:00
JOHNSBURG SECTIONAL
Genoa-Kingston
Aurora Central at Genoa-Kingston, 4:00
Marengo at Sandwich, 3:00
Northridge
Rickover at Cristo Rey-St. Martin, 2:00
Sullivan at Chicago Academy, 1:00
Lisle
Westmont at Montini, 4:00
Intrinsic-Belmont at Timothy Christian, 1:00
Rockford Lutheran
North Boone at Marian Central, 2:00
Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7:00
ORION SECTIONAL
Bureau Valley
Bureau Valley at Hall, 1:00
Illinois Valley Central at Kewanee, 1:00
Byron
Mendota at Rock Falls, 6:00
Oregon at Winnebago, 6:00
HERSCHER SECTIONAL
Momence
Manteno at Momence, 2:00
Herscher at Peotone, 1:00
Prairie Central
Clifton Central at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 1:00
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Monticello, 4:00
Seneca
El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest, 5:00
Wilmington at McNamara, 5:00
Coal City at Reed-Custer, 1:00
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT - 1A
(Regional - Quarter-Final - Chicago Area)
BUSHNELL-PRAIRIE CITY SECTIONAL
Princeville
Lowpoint-Washburn at Peoria Christian, 3:00
Peoria Quest at Peoria Heights, 4:00
Wetherfield at Stark County, 6:00
Brimfield at Princeville, 5:00
PUTNAM COUNTY SECTIONAL
Corliss
Excel-South Shore at Bowen, 1:00
Hirsch at Ellison, 1:00
Dwight
Morgan Park Academy at Serena, 1:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 6:30
Unity Christian at Putnam County, 6:00
Fenger at Yorkville Christian, 1:00
Midland
Woodland at St. Bede, 2:00
DePue at Midland, 6:00
Henry-Senachwine at Newark, 1:00
Horizon-Southwest
Excel-Englewood at Urban Prep-Englewood, 1:00
ACE Amandla at Richards (Chgo), 3:00
Horizon-Southwest at Tilden, 1:00
HEYWORTH SECTIONAL
Ridgeview
Tri-Point at Lexington, 3:00
Flanagan-Cornell at Calvary Christian, 4:00
Roanoke-Benson at Milford, 1:00
Ridgeview at LeRoy, 2:00
Watseka
Grace Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6:00
Watseka at Donovan, 6:00
Cissna Park at Grant Park, 1:00
Illinois Lutheran at St. Anne, 4:00
ELGIN SECTIONAL
Lycee Francais
Lycee Francais at Wolcott, 1:00
ACERO-Cruz at Austin, 2:00
Waldorf at Beacon, 4:30
Walther Christian
MCC Academy at Harvest Christian, 1:00
Christian Heritage at Walther Christian, 12:00
Islamic Foundation at Ida Crown, 8:00
Fasman Yeshiva at North Shore, 7:30
Hinckley-Big Rock
Mooseheart at CPSA, 3:00
Schaumburg Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7:30
Westminster Christian at Elgin Academy, 1:00
Marshall
Spry at Marshall, 1:00
Collins at Chicago Tech, 5:30
Urban Prep-West at Manley, 5:00
Providence-St. Mel at Horizon-McKinley, 1:00
EASTLAND SECTIONAL
Ashton-Franklin Center
Leland at Pecatonica, 4:00
Indian Creek at Ashton-Franklin Center, 1:00
Amboy at Dakota, 3:00
LaMoille at Earlville, 1:00
South Beloit
Somonauk at Polo, 4:00
Hiawatha at Durand, 1:00
Alden-Hebron at Christian Life, 1:00