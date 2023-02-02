The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
College Sports Sports

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talking to Alabama

Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talking to Alabama
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is being considered for a spot on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is being considered for a spot on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff.

Robert Franklin/AP

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban and Alabama were not making details about their search for a replacement for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien public. ESPN first reported the talks between Saban and Rees.

O’Brien spent the last two seasons directing the Crimson’s Tide offense and coaching quarterbacks. The former Houston Texans head coach left last month to join Patriots coach Bill Belichick in New England as offensive coordinator. O’Brien was a New England assistant before becoming Penn State head coach in 2012.

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant at his alma mater since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020. He also spent a year with the San Diego Chargers in 2016 before returning to South Bend, Indiana, as quarterbacks coach.

The 30-year-old Rees was wooed by Brian Kelly when he left Notre Dame for LSU and by Miami last year, but decided to stay and work for first-year Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame finished 9-4 last season.

Notre Dame’s offense have been solid statistically under Rees, ranking 45th (last season), 43rd (2021) and 39th (2020) nationally in yards per play.

Alabama will be breaking in a new starting quarterback next season after Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young declared for the NFL draft.

Next Up In College Sports
Iowa says Illinois student group purchased basketball tickets under false pretenses
DePaul’s second-half surge not enough in loss to UConn
Northwestern falls to Iowa as three-game winning streak ends
Illinois goes on big second-half run to beat Nebraska
Why stop now? Sports scribe and radio host Loren Tate, 91, wouldn’t know how if he tried
Ohio State tumbles in AP women’s basketball poll
The Latest
A Chicago police officer talks to Luis Cardona (left) and Andre Smith Thursday as they stand in the street and try to stop a Chicago Transit Authority bus from dropping asylum seekers off at the former James Wadsworth Elementary School at 6420 S. University Ave., which was converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.
Immigration
City opens temporary shelter for asylum seekers in Woodlawn despite attempt by 2 residents to block bus transporting them
At least two people tried to stop a bus carrying recently arrived immigrants to a once-shuttered South Side school that has been transformed into a shelter.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Celebration of Groundhog Day at Woodstock IL, on Feb. 2nd, 2023. The groundhog, Woodstock Willie, saw his shadow and predicted 6 more weeks of winter.
Entertainment and Culture
Woodstock marks 30th anniversary of ‘Groundhog Day’ debut, the Bill Murray movie that put the town on the map
Some visitors traveled thousands of miles to celebrate the holiday in the quaint town of 25,000 people in the far northwest suburbs of Chicago. Woodstock has become a yearly destination for “Groundhog Day” fans to relive the time-loop that Bill Murray’s character Phil Connors found himself in.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Police Detective Bob Bartlett is running for president of the Fraternal Order of Police against John Catanzara.
Fran Spielman Show
Challenger for FOP president says incumbent has alienated everyone — and hurt rank-and-file cops
Bob Bartlett, a veteran CPD detective, is trying to unseat John Catanzara, the union president who has feuded with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Like Catanzara, Bartlett is no fan of Lightfoot or CPD Supt. David Brown — but he disagrees with Catanzara’s scorched-earth rhetoric.
By Fran Spielman
 
Courtney Williams averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a starter for the Sun last year.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky make first free agency move, signing Courtney Williams to fill vacant backcourt
After the departures of Azurá Stevens, Candace Parker and Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper is the only remaining starter from the team’s championship run.
By Annie Costabile
 
Chicago’s pension funds have a big impact on the city’s budget and are severely underfunded, fiscal expert Ralph Martire writes.
Other Views
Chicago should be talking about its big pension problem
All four pension programs are vastly underfunded. There’s no meeting of minds around resolving the issue. But Chicagoans deserve to hear more about solutions as the municipal election approaches.
By Ralph Martire
 