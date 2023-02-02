The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 2, 2023
College Sports Sports

Michigan beats Northwestern for second road win of season

Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and Michigan pulled away in the second half to earn a 68-51 win Thursday night in Evanston.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Michigan beats Northwestern for second road win of season
Michigan_Northwestern_Basketball.jpg

Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer shoots over Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. on Thursday night in Evanston.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and Michigan pulled away in the second half to earn a 68-51 win on the road, completing a season sweep of Northwestern on Thursday night in Evanston. 

The victory is just the second win away from home for the Wolverines this season and the first since they knocked off Minnesota in their Big Ten Conference opener Dec. 8 in Minneapolis. 

Brooks Barnhizer’s jumper with four seconds left in the first half pulled Northwestern within a point at intermission, 26-25. 

Chase Audige and Ty Berry each scored field goals to open the second half and the Wildcats grabbed a quick 29-26 advantage. Michigan (12-10, 6-5) responded with 12 straight points — Joey Baker had a four-point play and a jumper in the run — for a 38-29 lead with 15:09 left. Dickinson dunked, was fouled and added the free throw and Terrance Williams II knocked down a 3-pointer to push the Wolverines’ lead into double digits and the Wildcats never got within 10 points again. 

Dickinson was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and is 22 of 24 from the line over his last five games. Kobe Bufkin finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He added eight assists, two steals and a block. Baker hit 3 of 4 from distance and scored 14. Williams pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Boo Buie hit 9 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, and scored 23 points to lead Northwestern (15-7, 6-5), which completed a string of five games in 11 days. He added eight assists. Audige had 10 points with four steals. 

Michigan returns home to play host to Ohio State on Sunday. Northwestern travels to face Wisconsin on Sunday.

Next Up In College Sports
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talking to Alabama
Iowa says Illinois student group purchased basketball tickets under false pretenses
DePaul’s second-half surge not enough in loss to UConn
Northwestern falls to Iowa as three-game winning streak ends
Illinois goes on big second-half run to beat Nebraska
Why stop now? Sports scribe and radio host Loren Tate, 91, wouldn’t know how if he tried
The Latest
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (33) drives the ball past St. Rita’s Morez Johnson (21).
High School Basketball
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting the top games
Here are seven games, with some picks, to keep tabs on.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu matches season-high point total in Bulls’ victory against Hornets
After struggling in January, averaging only 8.5 points in the Bulls’ 14 games, Dosunmu scored 22 points in their first game of February. He shot 9-for-10 from the field.
By Annie Costabile
 
Bertha Bell Cross.
Obituaries
Bertha Bell Cross, housekeeper for many, loved seeing her kids, grandkids succeed, dead at 85
For decades, she traveled from her South Side home to clean the homes of prominent Gold Coast and Lincoln Park families and became a part of their families, too.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Commuters try to stay warm as they wait for a train on an L platform during the morning rush.
Weather
Arctic air to hit Chicago with dangerous wind chills, plummeting temps
A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
State Rep. Kam Buckner answers how to move forward reparations during Thursday’s Reparations United mayoral candidate forum as Ja’Mal Green and Ald. Sophia King look on at Malcolm X College.
Politics
Mayoral challengers call for swifter action on reparations
A City Council subcommittee that was formed almost three years ago to explore how to make amends to the descendants of enslaved people has only met twice. “It’s smoke and mirrors,” state Rep. Kam Buckner said at a candidate forum on the issue.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 