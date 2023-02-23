The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Sports Media Sports Bears

ESPN 1000 takes Bears’ radio rights Wednesday; full day of programming planned

Bears games have aired on WBBM-AM (780) since 2000. The move gives ESPN 1000 a big opportunity to increase listenership after getting back into local rights with the White Sox in 2021.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE ESPN 1000 takes Bears’ radio rights Wednesday; full day of programming planned
ESPN1000.png

ESPN 1000 officially takes ownership of the Bears’ radio rights Wednesday, and the station has a full day of programming planned.

“We’re coming out kicking and screaming and yelling from the rooftops, Hey, we’re the new home of the Chicago Bears,” ESPN 1000 director of content Danny Zederman said.

“Kap & J.Hood” will broadcast from 5 to 9 a.m. at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where they’ll be joined by Bears general manager Ryan Poles at 7:30. “Bleck and Abdalla” will follow from 9 to 11, “Carmen and Jurko” from 11 to 2 p.m., “Waddle & Silvy” from 2 to 6 and Tyler Aki and Jeff Meller from 6 to 8. Each show will have Bears-related surprises.

Bears games have aired on WBBM-AM (780) since 2000. The move gives ESPN 1000 a big opportunity to increase listenership after getting back into local rights with the White Sox in 2021.

“We’re not looking at the Bears as only 17 regular-season games,” Zederman said. “We’re looking at the Bears as a product that we’re going to talk about and embrace for 365 days a year.”

The station will air a weekly Bears show and produce a Bears podcast. Other programming plans will be announced Wednesday. Zederman said ESPN 1000’s return to local rights stems from the desire to air live sports.

“When you look at the business of sports-talk radio, it’s evolving,” he said. “Most people are either listening on their phones, a lot of people listen to podcasts. You can listen to things on demand. Live sports you can’t.

“Most people want to listen to live sports in the moment. That’s why we really want to be where live sports are. It’s destination programming. With the White Sox and now the Bears, we have live sports covered almost 12 months a year.”

When the Sox and Bears inevitably play on the same day, the Sox will move to WGN, which carried the team from 2018 to ’20. If a Bears game conflicts with a Sox postseason game, the Bears will move to WGN, which carried the team from 1985 to ’96.

Remote patrol

The “CDGA Golf Show” will make its season debut at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN 1000 from the Chicago Golf Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The weekly show’s 30 remaining episodes will air at 8 a.m. Mike Gilligan, senior director of business development for the CDGA, replaces longtime host Barry Cronin, who retired.

NFL Network will begin live coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine at 2 p.m. next Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers. Coverage continues at 2 p.m. Friday with defensive backs and special teams, noon Saturday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends and noon Sunday with offensive linemen and running backs.

WCIU-Channel 26.2 will broadcast the IHSA girls state basketball championships next Thursday through Saturday in Normal. Class 1A and 2A semifinals will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Class 3A and 4A at 10 a.m. Friday and the finals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Next Up In Sports
Serena Williams to be honored at NAACP Image Awards
The clock is ticking on the Bulls’ playoff push with just 23 games left
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ends ‘darkness retreat’
Bremen’s Morgan Turner becomes the first girl to medal at the boys state wrestling meet
Previewing the top regional finals
Predicting the Class 4A and 3A state tournaments
The Latest
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Letters to the Editor
Politicians should not be funded by those they regulate
If we want sound regulations that protect the public, we must have public funding of election campaigns so debate is fair and government decisions are based strictly on merit.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas were among the participants at a forum at WTTW studios on Feb. 7, 2023.
Fran Spielman Show
Vallas-Johnson runoff on April 4, analyst predicts
David Axelrod has helped to elect mayors, senators and the nation’s first Black president. While not ready to “write the epitaph” of incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, he said: “She definitely has a very, very steep uphill climb.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Students at Eli Whitney Elementary School walk past security cameras Wednesday morning at the Southwest Side school.
La Voz Chicago
CPS destina $76 millones a modernizar sus viejas cámaras de seguridad
Se instalarán cámaras de alta definición en escuelas del distrito a lo largo de tres años, anunció CPS el miércoles, incluyendo en la Secundaria Benito Juárez en Pilsen, donde dos estudiantes fueron asesinados después de la escuela el año pasado.
By David Struett
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Ald. Sophia King (4th), Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kim Buckner, Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) and Ja’Mal Green join activists from Good Kids, Mad City and Northwestern Students and community members for a Good Kids, Mad City mayoral forum at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Jóvenes organizan foro de candidatos a la alcaldía para hablar de los temas que los afectan
Jóvenes organizan foro de candidatos a la alcaldía para hablar de los temas que los afectan.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_111355502.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Arrestan a hombre en Auto Show de Chicago por dejar caer un arma cargada y dinero en efectivo
Un guardia recuperó el arma de su cintura y más de $6,600 en billetes de 20 dólares, según el reporte de policía.
By David Struett
 