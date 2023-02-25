The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the regional finals of the IHSA state playoffs.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lyons’ Jackson Niego (5) controls the ball through Curie’s defense.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Boys Basketball

IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS

HONONEGAH

Huntley vs. Rockford East, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS

BELVIDERE

Crystal Lake South vs. Freeport, 7 p.m.

KANELAND

Marmion vs. Kaneland, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS

GENOA-KINGSTON

Rockford Christian vs. Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

ROCKFORD LUTHERAN

Rockford Lutheran vs. St. Edward, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

WALTHER CHRISTIAN

Harvest Christian vs. Ida Crown, 8 p.m.

HINCKLEY-BIG ROCK

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Rochelle Zell, 8:30 p.m.

