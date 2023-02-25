Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, February 25, 2023
Boys Basketball
IHSA STATE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
HONONEGAH
Huntley vs. Rockford East, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
BELVIDERE
Crystal Lake South vs. Freeport, 7 p.m.
KANELAND
Marmion vs. Kaneland, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
GENOA-KINGSTON
Rockford Christian vs. Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.
ROCKFORD LUTHERAN
Rockford Lutheran vs. St. Edward, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
WALTHER CHRISTIAN
Harvest Christian vs. Ida Crown, 8 p.m.
HINCKLEY-BIG ROCK
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Rochelle Zell, 8:30 p.m.
