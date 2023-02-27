The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Illinois car insurance market doesn’t need more regulation

Ignoring data points that have proven to correlate to future claims makes it impossible to give every driver the rate they deserve.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Illinois car insurance market doesn’t need more regulation
Vehicles travel northbound on the Kennedy Express way near West Montrose Avenue.

Vehicles travel northbound on the Kennedy Express way near West Montrose Avenue.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ramping up regulatory requirements for Illinois insurers seems to be a solution in need of a problem. There is nothing wrong with the automobile insurance market in Illinois that more regulation needs to “fix.”

Our market is healthy, insurance consumers have countless choices, and the price for auto insurance in our state is below the national average. More regulation may, in fact, tap the brakes on what is currently an efficient, consumer-focused insurance marketplace.

Among those clamoring for increased insurance regulation are people critical of using a range of factors to measure risk and price auto insurance. However, using these factors is the fairest way to price insurance.

Some groups will likely be equally critical when they learn what happens to pricing when differentiators are eliminated. All drivers will pay more. Why? Because ambiguity has a cost. Ignoring data points that have proven to correlate to future claims makes it impossible to give every driver the rate they deserve. Good drivers will pay more than they should when uncertainty forces risk to be spread more broadly.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Insurance is a data-driven business. Any data point that helps bring accuracy to pricing means policyholders pay an amount that best matches their personal risk profile. Although insurance is pooled risk, everyone in the pool should not pay an equal share if they represent more than their fair share of risk.

Safe drivers deserve better. That is why insurers use different rating factors to differentiate good drivers from those who may appear to be an accident waiting to happen. This is all about putting the consumer first. Fairness above all else.

Some of the rating factors an insurer may use to properly price insurance protection includes one’s credit score or other demographic details that have proven accurate in predicting the likelihood and cost of claims. Not every insurance company uses the same factors. This is good news, because consumers are truly in the driver’s seat and can shop around for options.

Illinois is a buyer’s market for insurance, with more than 200 auto insurance companies competing for business. Why tamper with something that is working so well?

Lynne McChristian, senior instructor and director, Office of Risk Management & Insurance Research, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Don’t use TIF money for La Salle Street

It’s depressing to see “City planning agency focuses on 6 renewal projects for La Salle St.” in the Sun-Times. The proposed use of TIFs to fund this is appalling. Their use was predicated on “blighted areas,” this certainly not being one of them.

And the effects are felt for 23 years. With the Feb. 28 election coming, the mayoral and aldermanic candidates should be responding to this rather than each other.

COVID and climate change have altered office work, buying practices, travel, etc. If we can’t adapt without feeding from the public trough, we’re in trouble.

I sure hope the people of Chicago rebel at the Zoom event scheduled for March 2. Those elected should take a crash course on TIFs offered by Tom Tresser’s “Civic Lab.” As far as the developers, they should bugger off.

Fred J. Wittenberg, Evanston

Next Up In Commentary
At final rally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revs up crucial backers: Black women
As cities encourage more biking and walking, parking garages should be a thing of the past
Punch ticket, grab book
R. Kelly’s ‘one more year’ is another slight for the R&B singer’s victims
Teen mental health is in a sad state
What mayoral candidates agree on — and what voters want from the next mayor
The Latest
Rockets_Trail_Blazers_Basketball.jpg
NBA
Lillard has 71 points, 13 threes as Blazers beat Rockets
His 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Donovan Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in an NBA game.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
FINALCAMPAIGN_022723_10.JPG
Elections
Prayers up with election countdown: Chicago mayoral candidates canvass churches in final push — and warn of ‘false prophets’
Nine candidates for mayor made some of their final pitches, trying to get souls to the polls across the city with two days to go before the balloting ends.
By Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett
 
AP23058084391893.jpg
Movies and TV
SAG Awards build Oscar momentum for ‘Everything Everywhere’
The night’s top movie award, for best ensemble, goes to the multiverse comedy, and stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also win.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Lightfoot campaign manager Valerie Martin: “Black women are fundamentally the mayor’s core base. They have stood with her. They have seen all the work that she’s done in their communities and we know they are coming out to vote.”
Columnists
At final rally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revs up crucial backers: Black women
Lori Lightfoot ran a longshot race in 2019. This time round, the stakes are higher, and her support from Black women is crucial for her re-election to a second term.
By Lynn Sweet
 