Monday, February 27, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock, Ep. 153: Previewing the sectionals and looking back at the regionals

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen comb through the brackets and preview the most enticing sectional matchups of the Illinois High School Association state basketball playoffs.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen comb through the brackets and preview the most enticing sectional matchups of the Illinois High School Association state basketball playoffs. 

We also look back at some of the biggest regional final games. 

