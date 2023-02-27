No Shot Clock, Ep. 153: Previewing the sectionals and looking back at the regionals
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen comb through the brackets and preview the most enticing sectional matchups of the Illinois High School Association state basketball playoffs.
We also look back at some of the biggest regional final games.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
