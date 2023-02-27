The Best Chicago Bars for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

From the green river to our sprawling parade and rollicking crowds, few North American cities can rival Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day. But no matter which day they dye the river, St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago is bigger than any one single day. Fortunately, Keeper’s Heart Whiskey respects and honors the season of St. Patrick’s Day, and they’ve created a cocktail series leading up to the festivities. No, they aren’t going to compete with the river-dying and parade, but they will help get you into the proper spirit.

Chicago is known for many things, but it should be wider knowledge that we’re home to some of the best bartenders in the world, and you’re going to want to try what they’re mixing up with Keeper’s Heart. Fortunately, you’ll have a few chances to taste their work in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Keeper’s Heart Destinations:

Celtic Crossing | 751 N Clark St. Chicago, IL

March 3rd 6 – 8pm

Amidst the high-concept bars and restaurants of River North, Celtic Crossing stands out for its neighborhood bar charm and atmosphere. We couldn’t think of a finer bar to enjoy a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Mule cocktail to officially kick off the St. Patrick’s Day season.

O’Leary’s Public House | 541 N Wells St. Chicago, IL

We love neighborhood bars in River North so much, we’ll also be at O’Leary’s Public House on March 3rd. A haven for Packers, Bearcats, Blackhawks, Cubs and Sox fans, O’Leary’s has long been a Chicago staple for folks who want to enjoy a quiet pint. But with St. Patrick’s Day on its way, up your game and try a Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Mule

Wilde Bar & Restaurant |3130 N BROADWAY ST Chicago, IL

March 4th 6 – 8pm

If you’re a little further north of the city, come join us at Wilde Bar & Restaurant on March 4th. Featuring gleaming wood and plush leather throughout, Wilde Bar takes its theme from the proud tradition of Irish literature and offers guests outstanding Irish and American bar fare, as well as exceptional Keeper’s Heart cocktails. We hope you’ll join us and raise a glass in honor of the season.

Kerryman Irish Bar & Restaurant | 661 N Clark St. Chicago, IL

March 4th 6 – 8pm

With three owners hailing from Ireland, Kerryman is known as Chicago’s liveliest Irish bar. Located in River North, it’s the perfect spot for drinks and dining—offering guests an authentic Irish menu and exceptionally friendly service. Meet up with Keeper’s Heart on March 4th and taste a whiskey masterpiece from another Irish native.

O’Shaughnessy’s Public House | 4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL

March 5th 6 – 8pm

Nestled in a residential street in Ravenswood, O’Shaughnessy’s is the perfect neighborhood Irish bar you’ve been looking for. Built in the historic Pickard China building, O’Shaughnessy’s has been warmly welcoming guests since 2008. And speaking of warm, they’ve created a signature Keeper’s Heart cocktail in honor of our visit—the Soul Warming. Stop in for a chance to sip your next favorite drink at your new favorite bar.

Fadó Irish Pub | 100 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL

March 10th 6 – 8pm

Located in the heart of River North, Fadó Irish Pub offers guests a traditional Irish atmosphere with excellent beers, whiskeys, pub food favorites and a steady stream of European soccer matches. Come see us on March 10th for a sip of Keeper’s Heart and your chance to cheer like a proper hooligan.

Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro | 3905 N LINCOLN AVE Chicago, IL

March 10th 7 – 9pm

Since opening its doors in 2005, Mrs. Murphy’s has been welcoming North Center guests with genuine family charm, scratch-made Irish pub favorites, excellent beers and a truly deep roster of Irish whiskeys, which we are proud to be included on. It’s the perfect spot to end our pre-St. Patrick’s Day Irish bar tour and we hope to see you there. Be sure to try their Keeper’s Heart Irish + American and ginger cocktail.

Keeper’s Heart is a remarkable new style of whiskey, blending Irish and American whiskeys in celebration of these two diverse distilling heritages. This makes it uniquely perfect for enjoying St. Patrick’s Day in America, and it also doesn’t hurt that it was created by a living Irish legend. World-Renowned Master Distiller Brian Nation, formerly of Jameson, Midleton and Redbreast, along with Liquid Collaborator David Perkins, Founder of High West Distillery, helped make Keeper’s Heart the most awarded new whiskey of 2022, and it’s unlike anything the world has ever tasted before. Cheers and Sláinte!

